Now that tax filing season is well underway, area residents are being reminded of the importance of protecting their personal, identifiable information when preparing and filing their tax returns.
Unfortunately, scammers are well aware of the fact that millions of Americans are in the process of filing their tax returns. These scammers are actively looking to steal personal information such as Social Security numbers, finances, birth dates and addresses, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
“Scammers are actively trying to steal your sensitive, personal, identifiable information,” Morrisey said. “That’s why it’s imperative that consumers be mindful of how they handle tax information and who processes tax-related documents on their behalf. When filing taxes, remember that studies show those more likely to steal your information aren’t strangers but people you know.”
According to Morrisey, area residents can reduce the risk of fraud by filing their return well before the April 18 deadline. This gives thieves less time to file a false return since IRS records would show a return in the consumer’s name has already been filed.
Furthermore, tax filers should use a secure Internet connection and never file their return via publicly available Wi-Fi, according to the attorney general’s office.
Morrisey also offers the following suggestions for tax filing season:
• Cross shred documents. Identity thieves rummage through trash to find information.
• Be wary of suspicious emails that may look legitimate, but are really a means to steal personal information. Look for typos, misspellings and bad grammar.
Remember the Internal Revenue Service does not contact taxpayers via text message, email or social media.
According to Morrisey, a victim may learn of tax-related identity theft when he or she receives a letter from the IRS reporting it has received a return the consumer did not file, or reports multiple returns filed under the victim’s name, or reports that the victim received wages from an employer he or she doesn’t know.
Sadly, such IRS tax scams are common during tax season. Area residents are urged to be vigilant and extra careful with their personal information.
Anyone who receives a letter from the IRS indicating potential impersonation should immediately call the agency’s Identity Protection Specialized Unit at 1-800-908-4490, according to Morrisey.
Those who believe they may be the victim of tax-related identity theft should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808.
