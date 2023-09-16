The check will honestly be in the mail, and maybe soon — at least if you’re a resident of Virginia.
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature on the long-delayed state budget on Thursday, an additional $1 billion in tax relief is in store for those living in the Commonwealth.
The new budget calls for another round of tax refund rebates for state residents, up to $200 for single filers and $400 for married couples filing jointly.
“This budget is the result of what we can accomplish when we put politics down and choose conservative common-sense solutions and make critical investments to ensure Virginia is the best state to live, work and raise a family,” Youngkin said. “I’m proud that we’re delivering on our promises to our veterans, our families and fellow Virginians to lower the cost of living by providing an additional one billion dollars in tax relief on top of last year’s historic four billion dollars.”
The budget signed by the Republican governor also increases the standard deduction to $8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for married filers and provides tax relief to more veterans by eliminating the age restriction on military retirement income tax relief.
Additionally, the budget also reinstates the state-wide sales tax holiday for school supplies and clothing.
Although West Virginia had a sales tax holiday last month, Virginia did not.
It’s important to remember that tensions are now high in Richmond with both the Virginia House and Senate back up for grabs this November.
Currently, Republicans control the House and Democrats the Senate.
The budget signed by Republican Youngkin also provides:
• $18 million devoted to the victims of the Southwest Virginia floods that occurred in 2022.
• $653.3 million in aid for K-12 education and schools divisions.
$418.3 million to fight learning loss and chronic absenteeism.
• $155.6 million in new spending for mental health services.
• $152.3 million is to hire more support staff for students and teachers.
• $6.7 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars to expand the Virginia Literacy Act to grades 4 through 8.
• $54.6 million from the General Fund to give teachers and other school staff a 2 percent raise starting on January 1, 2024.
• $58 million to create crisis receiving centers and crisis stabilization units.
• $34 million for permanent supportive housing and housing for individuals with serious mental illness.
With an important election just two months away, we realize contentiousness in politics is the norm. However, we believe the tax refunds and other budget items will be beneficial to Virginia families in the coming months.
