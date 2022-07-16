You may have heard that lawmakers in West Virginia are looking at eliminating the state’s personal property tax on vehicles, boats and trailers — a move that would likely be popular with Mountain State voters.
As it turns out, lawmakers are placing the issue on the upcoming November ballot. Amendment One, or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, will ask voters to decide if the personal property tax, as well as the state’s business equipment and inventory tax, should be eliminated. If the measure passes, which is likely given the fact that most people don’t enjoy paying taxes on personal property, lawmakers would then presumably act to eliminate the yearly tax burden.
Of course, nothing is guaranteed at this point, and lawmakers are currently working to see what alternative revenue streams are available, or can be created, if the state’s personal property tax is ended.
“The Legislature is working on a plan to fully fund counties and schools at least as high or higher than current property tax revenues,” state Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said earlier this month. “The goal is to publish this plan well in advance of the November election when voters will vote on Amendment One. This amendment will allow the legislature to cut property taxes.”
Ending the state’s personal property tax, which costs Mercer County residents hundreds of dollars or more a year on their vehicles, would be popular among voters, according to Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County. He believes Amendment One will be approved by voters in November.
“I support it, but we have to have a continuous funding mechanism in place,” Gearheart said.
According to Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle, the average annual tax ticket on a vehicle in Mercer County is about $450, with more expensive vehicles running $1,500 or more. However, Mercer County also stands to lose about $8 million in revenue which goes to the local school system if the amendment passes, according to Cottle.
Cottle said any new revenue stream that is created in the absence of the personal property tax would have to be in “perpetuity” because the counties must have it every year in order to provide all of the necessary service to residents, from education to law enforcement to parks.
Swope doesn’t know when the replacement revenue stream plan will be announced, but he is confident that it will be published well in advance of the November election, so that voters will have ample time to review the plan.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says the county could not function without the money, adding it has to come in every year, and not for just a limited period of time.
The primary reason for cutting the personal property tax bill, according to Swope and other Republican lawmakers, is to entice more businesses and people to locate in the state.
While amendments aren’t always approved by voters — sometimes voters simply aren’t educated in advance of election day about the details of a specific amendment — one that promises the elimination of the state’s personal property tax is likely to pass. After all, who enjoys paying taxes?
Of course, the devil is in the details. So it will be interesting to see the fine print of the revenue stream replacement plan once it is released by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
