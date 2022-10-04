A number of years ago, economic development officials in Southwest Virginia decided to market the deep south counties as Virginia’s e-Region. The goal at the time was to focus on advanced manufacturing, electronic information technologies, energy and education, along with tourism and entrepreneurship.
It was a strategy that largely paid dividends, with a number of high-profile developments coming to fruition for the region. From the Appalachian School of Law to the Spearhead Trail to more recently Project Jonah, economic diversification efforts in the Southwest Virginia region have taken root in recent years.
Now, in a recent industry strategic analysis conducted by the Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement, four target sectors have been identified for future growth. They are advanced manufacturing, electronic information technology, energy-related enterprises and creative tourism.
The findings of the Virginia Tech study was recently presented to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, which commissioned the report. In several areas, the study found that the Southwest Virginia region is already outperforming national averages in key sector areas.
The report said the VCEDA region is already home to several small sites and spaces that are suitable for advanced manufacturing. It said the region has seen a 23 percent increase in the past five years in machinery, which is 126 percent greater than the national average; an eight percent growth in the same time period in fabricated metal, which is 99 percent greater than the national average; a 207 percent growth in five years in wood and furniture; which is 108 percent greater than the national average; and a 49 percent increase during the past five years in electrical equipment. The study also found that software development had grown in the region 2 percent in the past five years; and telecommunications and data centers saw a seven percent job growth during the same time period.
Assets identified in the study for energy-related enterprises included an available workforce in mining-related occupations that could work in other energy industry sectors, including wind and solar projects Dominion Energy is considering, VCEDA said in a press release announcing the findings of the Virginia Tech study.
In terms of tourism, the report concluded that rural regions like Southwest Virginia saw the largest increase in outdoor recreational resources and activities. That’s something area residents already know with the success of projects like the multi-county Spearhead Trail and the Back of the Dragon systems, which compliment the neighboring West Virginia-based Hatfield-McCoy trails.
While not to discount the importance of the updated study, the findings of the Virginia Tech report essentially reinforce the fact that the Southwest Virginia area is moving in the right direction, particularly when it comes to an economic diversification of our regional economy.
“We appreciate the work done by Virginia Tech’s Center for Economic and Community Engagement on this study and we were especially pleased to see it validated our own research related to industry targets we are already actively pursuing,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “VCEDA began marketing the region as the e-Region some years ago to focus on emerging technologies (advanced manufacturing), electronic information technologies, energy and education and through additional programs VCEDA has formulated, tourism and entrepreneurship.”
Moving from an economy that was once solely based upon coal to areas such as advanced manufacturing, electronic information and tourism takes time, but Virginia’s e-Region is already ahead of the curve.
