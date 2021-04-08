I use hands-free tech when I’m driving and talking on my cellphone at the same time, but even then I try to keep the conversation brief. Short calls aren’t quite as urgent when the traffic around me is light, but there are other instances when I really want to stay focused on what’s going on around me.
For instance, earlier this week I was driving my mom home after visiting my sister’s family in North Carolina when I suddenly got a phone call and answered it; a quick touch of the button on my steering wheel was all it took. It was from a source and I try to take those calls even when I have the day off, but the situation was a bit, shall we say, dicey at that moment. I was coming up Interstate 77, tractor-trailers were all around me, my mom was in the car and I was about to go into the East River Mountain Tunnel. I was going to lose the call and I had a traffic-rich environment, so I quickly made my apologies and hung up.
When you’re driving, you’re driving, and you don’t have time for anything else. Phone calls, texting and scrolling through messages falls into the “anything else” category.
Unfortunately, lots of other drivers don’t share this opinion. I’ve had to slam on the brakes and dodge more than once, and a lot of those encounters feature another driver on his or her phone. They’re focused on their call and not on what’s happening around them. Worse, they think that they absolutely must take a call while they’re driving. It’s all right if they have hands-free technology, but having a conversation while driving is still a distraction.
To make more people aware of this ongoing problem, April is West Virginia’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Law enforcement always watches for distracted drivers, but this month it’s on their radar even more. West Virginia has a “hands-free” law that requires drivers to keep their hands off their cellphones and on their steering wheels while they’re driving.
This law also applies when you’re at a stop sign or waiting in traffic. If you have to check your phone, pull over or find a place to park while you’re responding to a text message. That call or message can wait until you’re safe and you’re not endangering anybody else.
Now I know that cellphones have become a big part of our lives and that many of us want instant access to family and coworkers. When I was a teacher, my school had a no cellphones in class policy, but many parents would get upset if we took their kids’ cellphones away; the fact that the kids were using their phones to send texts to their friends instead of paying attention in class wasn’t a big deal to their parents.
Well, there are times when we’ve got to set aside our cellphones, and when we’re behind the wheel is one of those times. The crashes caused by distracted driving are not always fender benders. People can die because of a call or a text.
National statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlight the fatal consequences of putting texts and phone calls before driving. Between 2012 and 2019, nearly 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatal crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10 percent.
The NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9 percent of all fatalities in 2019. This represented a 10 percent increase over the year 2018, or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.
Those statistics remind me that cellphones and driving don’t mix. Taking a phone call while you’re navigating through heavy traffic is not a good idea. I keep those sort of calls short and to the point, and I answer texts only when I’m parked. I don’t want to add to those fatality statistics because of something that could have waited. Your own life, the lives of your passengers and the drivers all around you are worth more than a call or a text that can be handled some other time.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.