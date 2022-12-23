We take so many things for granted and I guess it is human nature to do so when we become accustomed to routine expectations being met.
Of course, we also can quickly have a comeuppance when those expectations are not met, and that is especially true during the Christmas holiday.
My comeuppance with that happened when I was in the U.S. Army and found myself in South Korea for the Christmas holidays.
It is not that I failed to appreciate where I was, and I liked the country and the people a lot.
But many of us were spending our first Christmas away from home, away from our families, away from all the familiar faces and traditions, and surrounded by relative strangers, people we had only known for a short time.
Nothing was familiar. The landscape, buildings, atmosphere, villages, people, stores, language. Not that it was bad. It was just different, and felt nothing like home.
However, as anyone who has served in the military knows, soldiers form a camaraderie quickly, so we all tried to make the best of it. After all, our traditional Christmas with friends and family was not going to happen. No point in moping around about it.
That being said, I remember thinking about the things I was missing, so did everyone else. I always loved the Christmas Eve celebration, with a fun meal, a party of sorts, often a few presents opened, a great time to relax and socialize and eat and eat and eat.
And Christmas Day had always been filled with fun family activities, including of course another big meal, usually board games, maybe even outdoor games if weather permitted.
Just being together, relaxing, having a good time, enjoying each other’s company — things so easy to take for granted.
These guys I happened to end up with in the “camp” where we were stationed in the middle of the country were from all over the place. Paul Pickholtz, the doctor, was from Cleveland. John Paul, the medical technologist, was from Salt Lake City. Yes, he was a Mormon, and we had many fascinating conversations.
Raymond Navarro was from Miami, a funny, great guy.
Bill Mapes was the pharmacist and from Michigan, the official “decorator” since he enjoyed doing it. He also was the one who found the decorations, stored in a back room of the pharmacy. A faded green 4-ft. artificial tree, a couple of strings of multicolored lights that took us a couple of hours to make work, a few ordinary, but still shiny, ornaments.
Everything was old, but nobody cared. We laughed about the incredible assortment of lonely soldiers who had tried to reenact a little bit of home with those decorations in the past years. There we were, doing the same.
I have no idea how I remember those names and faces, but I do, just like it was yesterday. Our memorable yesterdays, both good and bad, can cling to us like our skin, retaining much of what helps shape who we become.
Now that I look back on my first Christmas away from home, I also realize that it was a relatively minor unpleasant experience because it was only temporary. I knew that I would be back home in a few months.
As I got older and started losing some loved ones, that is when the far more profound impact of expectations hit. We can never again experience the holiday the same.
But we all must adapt and accept reality. Life really must go on, and none of us want to live in a perpetual state of despondency.
After a couple of years of having those Christmases where a loved one had passed away, two things happened.
First, I had the spiritual experience of feeling the actual presence of a lost loved one. As a basically skeptical person, I always question such feelings, but they are not mere figments of my imagination. They are real.
Second, I had a renewed appreciation of the here and now, and of the people who are here, placing the focus on embracing life as it is and what we do have, not on what we have lost and not on what we hope may happen down the road,
Christmas, like all days, is there for the taking, for embracing the here and now, for embracing life.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
