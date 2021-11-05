On a sunny and warm Halloween day I realized after we arrived at the NASCAR race I had no sun screen.
Even at this time of year it is easy to get burned and, to me, a sunburn is downright torture, not to mention the damage it does to your skin. Many of us who grew up spending a lot of time outdoors in the summers with no protection at all sure see the evidence of the damage.
My son was wearing a sleeveless shirt so he was in jeopardy as well, and I started my quest for sunscreen at the track’s “midway” area where all the vendors are, mainly driver merchandise and various demonstrations related to racing.
Well, I couldn’t find any and even went to the health center on site but they didn’t have any.
Fortunately, I was buying a Ryan Blaney hat and asked the lady at counter about it and she pointed me to a vendor that carried it.
When it was my turn to be waited on, the nice lady gladly handed me a tube of sunscreen, which cost $4.
I reached into pocket for cash, not wanting to use a card for that small of a purchase.
“We only accept cards,” she said. “We do not take cash at all. Nobody here does.”
She was right.
I even had to use a card to buy Martinsville hot dogs inside the track.
My first reaction to this was, gosh, I just never expected it.
Yes, I use cards most of the time and routinely don’t carry around much cash, but I never thought the cash option would be unavailable.
At some point during my string of reactions processing what had happened I also thought about the usual conspiracy theories, from the government keeping track of everything we do to the “mark of the beast” and, well, there is no shortage of paranoid scenarios.
But realistically and logically, card-only policies make some sense.
After all, for the owners of the businesses it’s a way to make sure no cash is “mishandled,” as in stolen, which can happen of course in cash transactions if a receipt is not involved.
For the government it’s a way to make sure all appropriate taxes are being paid.
It can be quicker too, not requiring any change given.
However, I see a huge “but” in all this.
The ever-growing dependency we have on electronic devices can set us up for being unable to function.
Just think what would happen if computers stopped working. Many businesses, including newspapers, would be hard-pressed to put out a product. All of the tools from doing it the “old-fashioned” may not even be available.
Of course, changes in the past, especially with electricity, created a similar scenario as it changed the way everything functioned and how people lived.
To this day, when the electricity is off, we mostly shut down.
There is still part of me that wants a wood-burning cookstove as well as a heating stove and fireplace. I like to have oil lamps around. I enjoy living near a water source.
I want to pass down the ability to kill, prepare and cook game over on open fire, preserve seeds from vegetables for a garden and use my mother’s pressure cooker for canning.
Yes, I know. It’s unlikely I will actually never have to live like my ancestors once did.
But I want to have some of those skills as well as have access to what I need to function, and that includes some cash in my pocket ... and books on a shelf.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
