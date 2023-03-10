There have been a number of history-related stories in the local media lately. It’s a trend which makes me happy as it’s a break from the usual storm and stress which we see.
We haven’t really touched on Princeton in a while so it might be good to check in on it, using the information shared by Annie Christie Scott and Virginia J. Wohlford Scott in the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County, 1984 edition.
Princeton is located on Brush Creek, a tributary of the Bluestone River. At approximately 2,449 feet in elevation, it is the highest elevation for a county seat east of Denver, Colorado.
Princeton’s history began with Mercer County’s in 1837 after the latter had been formed from Giles and Tazewell counties in Virginia. As the county had been named in memory of Gen. Hugh Mercer, the town was eventually named after the Battle of Princeton where Mercer was mortally wounded.
The commissioners who organized the community initially considered Banesville for the name after one of them. Then, they considered the existing community of Gladesville for the county seat before Capt. William Smith donated one-and-a-half acres for building a courthouse, they decided to name it Princeton.
Smith also donated the land on the present northeast corner of Honaker Avenue and North Walker Street where the town spring was present, plus two acres for a church yard and a school yard, but the latter was not surveyed and set apart for public use.
Initially, the Gladesville post office served the community before it was discontinued in 1838 when the Princeton post office was opened.
Princeton, being the first incorporated municipality and the county seat, had a close historic relationship with the formation of the county. People bought land, built homes, opened businesses and looked forward to the crowds and excitement of court days.
The Princeton Savings Bank, the first in Mercer County, was established in 1851 with Dr. Robert B. McNutt as president and Alexander M. Mahood as cashier.
In 1855, five years after the first Methodist Church was built in New Hope, the Methodist and Baptists built a union church at what is now 1606 Main Street, next to Odell Huffman’s old law office.
By 1860, Princeton had approximately 40 homes and two hotels. However, the impending Civil War would change the town’s history.
We’ll pick up with the 1862 burning of Princeton, the Battle of Pigeon’s Roost and the first courthouse controversy.
