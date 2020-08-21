A report released today by the California PHD breaks down by age groups numbers of cases and deaths in California. Less than 5 years of age: cases 13,392, deaths 0; ages 5 to 17: cases 49,726, deaths 1; 18 to 34: cases 225,012, deaths 163. This age group had the highest number of cases of any grouping.
There is nothing unique in California versus other states. The assumption and or claim that young people are safe is a complete falsehood. While thankfully this age group had less severe outcomes, the ability of this age group to transmit the virus is equal to all other age groups. The reports of partying and large gatherings in this age group is only placing all other age groups more vulnerable to contracting the virus. Furthermore as time goes by, studies are showing severe cardiac complications months after recovering from COVID.
Odds are most of us in our region know someone who has had COVID. And sadly some of us know someone who has died from the virus. Please just because you are young and strong does not guarantee immunity. And again you may be a carrier of the virus and be transmitting it. We are far from the end of this Pandemic, and we will soon be approaching seasonal influenza. I hasten to imagine what possibly is in store for us.
Please avoid large gatherings, wear masks and wash hands frequently. This, until a vaccine is developed is our only line of defense.
Mike Eades,
Princeton
Commented
