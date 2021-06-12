Baseball, which was not invented in 1839 by Abner Doubleday, was once the national pastime. It remains the only sport where the defense has the ball. There is no clock and until a batter makes the last out the game could, theoretically, go on forever. Those who are not baseball fans say that it does, anyway.
Our local municipality is a century-old collection of fields, from Cain Field to Bowen Field to just plain Bluefield. The Blue-Grays had their connection to the coal fields and the war of the 1860s and started playing in the shadow of chugging steam engines down on the East End. Then the Orioles had 50-plus seasons at Bowen Field which set a record between a city and a major league franchise which is a record most likely as unbreakable as the 89-degree thermometer at the Mercer County Airport.
This season welcomes the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton Whistle Pigs to the grand old game in Mercer County and a brand-new chapter in the diamond dandies which have graced the area. Hopefully, several of these dream-chasers will make it up the ladder and we can be thankful that local efforts were successful in keeping a good brand of baseball available at reasonable prices for loyal local rooters.
Of course, baseball is not the only game to have been played on the green diamond at Bowen. A generation ago, the legendary Eddie Feigner with “The King and His Court” played here against the “Base Bums” of WHIS-TV fame with stars like Ray Brooks, Don Whitt, Cecil Surratt and others. In fact, Don Whitt’s son, Scott, was an ace pitcher for the Graham G-Men in his own day. In addition, “The Queen and Her Maids” also played at Bowen Field in that time period and were tremendously talented. No doubt, many were happy to sit and watch and not have to bat against either one of those outstanding pitchers.
Near and far, baseball has an interesting past. Who can forget the dazzling Tazewell left-hander, Billy Wagner, who grew up playing right handed and then an injury turned him into the fastest southpaw hurler. Even the great Nolan Ryan, he of more than 5,000 career strikeouts, said that Billy was likely the fastest pitcher he had seen. Ryan, you will recall, pitched for the Marion Mets in nearby Smyth County, which just happens to be the hometown where Mr. Wagner first threw rocks against the side of the proverbial barn.
Then, we have the greatest single-game performance by any pitcher in any professional game and that, too, is rooted in local Appalachian League lore. In May, 1952, “Rocket” Ron Necciai struck out 27 batters in a 9-inning game at old Shaw Park in Bristol. Necciai was pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ farm team and performed his great feat against the Welch Miners. That Welch team had a field on the site where the Welch Armory now stands and it would be idle to speculate how many children in the McDowell County seat have been told the story of the famous game in which the hometown squad took part.
Long-time Daily Telegraph sports editor and columnist V.L. “Stubby” Currence covered many of those contests, beginning in the late 1920s and continuing through the mid-to-late 70s, including several seasons where he served as a local scout or “bird dog” for the old Boston Braves. Speaking of the Braves, another local lad, Carl Hrovatic, was a promising young player who decided to join the mining industry and not pursue a career with Boston/Milwaukee. Hrovatic had a long and productive life in the area, known for his skills playing for the Falls Mills softball powerhouse and also for being a mentor to scores of athletes who admired him on and off the field.
As the present Bluefield High School team enjoys an outstanding spring with more than 20 victories, veteran BHS observers wonder what “might have been” if legendary coach Merrill Gainer had allowed baseball to be played during his tenure at the Cumberland Road Brain Plant. Bluefield had perhaps the best high school pitcher in all of West Virginia, Dickie Ward, standout Dennis Blevins, who played at Park Central and lost his life in the tragic 1970 Marshall plane crash and Johnny Beckett, who was catcher to Ward’s pitching. In fact, Mr. Beckett, Sr., was coach and league commissioner for those boys and they were all standouts in the city’s Little League and Pony League teams.
Not too far down the road in another coal county, Wise, on the Virginia side, lived another pitcher who would have a famous fastball go out faster than it came in. Tracy Stallard threw the 61st home run ball to New York Yankees’ slugger Roger Maris in 1961. That came in the 162nd game of the season and broke Babe Ruth’s old record of 60. Yet, Commissioner Ford Frick, who had been a long-time friend of Ruth’s, ordained the famed asterisk which noted the fact that Maris had more games (8) to do it than Ruth, who played in the days when baseball had 154 games. (Note: Maris had nothing to do with the schedule.)
And how many home runs did you say “Boog” Powell hit?
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
