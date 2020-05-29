In response to today’s letter (5/20/2020) I would say that the “....motive behind Trump and drug” is profit. Just how much profit no one really knows yet but I am sure it is being looked at. Interested readers can google this subject.
Regarding which drug is better for the treatment of COVID-19, either ‘hydrochloroquine’ or ‘renmdesivir,’ please google “Critical study of Gilead’s COVID 19 drug shows patients are responding to treatment, NIH says.” This drug is remdesivir. There have been other studies and reports in the news about this matter and no reputable scientific study touts ‘hydroloquine’ as being a cure. In fact, today’s BDE (2/20/2020), there is an article on page 5 at the top entitled, “‘My decision to make’: Trump defends criticized use of drug.” Readers need to read this article which clearly refutes the points made in today’s letter. It is also worthwhile noting Trump’s words, “My decision to make...” is clearly denied, by repubs, to women who also want to make their own ‘decisions’ about their bodies.
Regarding his assertion that the reaction to COVID-19 is an “overreaction to this ‘pandemic’ and ‘has caused more damage...,” I will leave it up to your readers to decide.
Also, it is not an “idiotic claim” that he “suggested drinking bleach...” Readers can easily google ‘Trump suggest drinking bleach’ and read the numerous posts.
I am going to close on a serious note. Readers will remember when Norma McCorvey, of Roe v. Wade, made her “late-in-life conversion into an anti-abortion crusader.” It now seems “that leaders of the evangelical movement paid her to switch sides on the issue.”
(Google “Jane Roe Said She Was Paid To Become An Anti-Abortion Crusader.”)
Again, the information is out there for everyone to read ,so I encourage your readers to find out the facts supporting statements made in letters BDT publishes. Again I would like to thank BDT for this opportunity.
Sincerely,
Bill Skeet,
Athens
