First and foremost, let me state that the Covid-19 virus is very real, especially for our elderly population! However, a quick look at all the early models medical professionals trotted out have been woefully inaccurate. Early on, even Bill Gates himself, was predicting thirty-three million people could die in the first six months alone. Hyperbole? The readers should decide that after reviewing all the revised numbers coming in now.
Speaking of Bill Gates, it amazes what money can buy when you don’t have a college degree, medical license or science background. That old saying, follow the money, has never been so apropos. It might be prudent for readers to study the connections between Mr. Gates and the World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC), along with these so-called experts the White House trots out with every COVID-19 Update. One will discover that financial ties to Big Pharma, university studies, medicines and vaccines are, shall we say, very extensive.
Here’s a more novel suggestion for any future health pandemics. Any scientific expert on a task force, with a speaking platform to the American people should be willing to file disclosure statements and sign off to a statement saying the following: NO interest exists in any test, medication or vaccine related to the health pandemic being advised on. Furthermore, family members or anyone worked with, do not stand to benefit financially in ANY way!
Perhaps a restriction like this would prevent current COVID-19 suggestions that a drug by the name of Remdesiver, which only costs over $900.00 a tablet, was looking very promising. Although admittedly, not statistically significant yet by said medical expert. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not, especially since the country of France has a 1,061 patient case study with 90 percent plus success rate treating COVID-19 within the first 24-48 hours with a much cheaper drug. And the cost? A minuscule fraction of the “statistically insignificant” Remdesiver mention! By the way, the drug used in France has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U. S. and has been in use for over 70 years, even for off-label uses.
One more quick observation before closing. This writer finds it remarkable that all the task force medical experts have suddenly started wearing masks at the outside press updates. Kind of puzzling with the curve finally flattened, when at the height of the pandemic, no masks were worn by them at the indoor press updates. Guess that’s the new normal our media is trying to push?
In closing, quarantine is the restriction of sick people’s movement. Tyranny is the restriction of healthy people’s movement.
Michael Keaton,
Princeton
