If you went outside your home or traveled in to the two Bluefields Saturday, March 6, to attend one of the many sporting events that took place here, you had to have felt blessed. To be standing in such a beautiful place, breathing in such pristine mountain air, soaking in the warmth of a bright winter’s sun that filled a cloudless, baby blue sky.
The City Park was alive at every venue with athletes, fans, runners, joggers, hikers, dog walkers, lovers and passersby.
The air across the two Bluefields was filled with cheering fans all day. As at high noon the Graham High School G-MEN took the field at Mitchell Stadium for homecoming. The Bluefield State Big Blues’ tennis team took to the courts. The Bluefield College Rams’ baseball team played a double header at Bowen Field. The Graham High School G-MEN cross country team held an invitational meet. And in the nightcap, the Bluefield College Rams’ football team took to the lights at Mitchell Stadium just before sunset.
I believe we here in the two Bluefields take for granted how much we have to offer. We have a sport complex that rivals any high school/many college teams in the country. We have two high schools/colleges that should be playing for championships year in and year out. Moreover, does anyone in the two Bluefields really realize what a coup it is for us, a small, decaying community, to have a new professional baseball team in our midst—IT IS HUGE! —HUGE!
Jeff Sheppard,
Bluefield, Va
