With Major League Baseball beginning, visions of box scores are running through my head like a bowl full of base hits. As we prepare to conclude our study of “Rocket Boys” in English classes, my thoughts turn to space shuttles and memories of the great coalfield towns which have often vanished like the lonesome whistle of a chugging steam locomotive pulling loaded cars through the hollers. Every news story in the Daily Telegraph gives a reason to not only wonder about what happened, but why.
In fact, all beginning journalists learn the classic “5Ws and 1H” of writing: who, what, when, where, why and how. The first four are fairly easy but the last two can present all kinds of problems for reporters, editors, and investigators of all kinds from the newsroom to the police station. The ones who master those rise to the pinnacle of their respective crafts.
Outside my window, the clouds are scudding swiftly through a cold sky as temperatures have plummeted some 30 degrees in just over one day’s time. Yesterday morning was so warm there was no need to start the car early but today snow rimmed the doors and windows. It’s spring now, but just what causes these wild swings in the weather? The sports writer cannot tell us and the English teacher is not able to explain it.
That’s one reason I am more interested in science than ever. When people say (including me) the “weather just is not like it used to be” they are more right than often they know. Some of us like to say the ground used to be covered with snow before Thanksgiving and it stayed on until the end of March. It makes for a great story but really is not true. I know that because I lived through quite a bit of the last half of the 20th century and also because I have checked the weather records.
However, wondering just what the future might hold leaves us somewhere between those who tell us these are the last days because the world is nearing its own cataclysmic conclusion and the others who say the planet has been doing this kind of thing over and over. There may be truth on one side and the other definitely has precedent.
An excellent science writer, Peter Brannen, who has written extensively for a host of periodicals and newspapers, provides some excellent information for those of us interested in going beyond how March comes in and goes away. With the help of untold numbers of researchers now and in the past, Brannen is not trying to scare anyone but more importantly, attempting to educate.
He says we live on a “wild planet, a wobbly, erupting, ocean-sloshed orb that careens around a giant thermonuclear explosion in the void.” Boy, would I love to possess the talent to compose an original sentence in those terms! In a series of going-back-to-the-ancient times essays, he takes a time machine trip some 50-60 million years ago.
In a very chilling (no pun intended) statement, he notes that a variation of just one-tenth of one percent of the planet’s atmosphere has prompted changes as drastic as turning the frozen Arctic into a wet rainforest or freezing a half-mile high ice sheet in the area where Boston stands today. He believes that one item – carbon dioxide – has made the most difference.
Rather than simply re-use the ideas of one writer, it might be wise to listen to long-time Columbia University climate scientist Wally Broecker. In a simple statement based on long years of study and research, Broecker distilled his climate philosophy into just this: “The climate system is like an angry beast and we (humans) keep poking it with sticks.” One can easily imagine just what those sticks might be.
For instance, there is considerable evidence that human beings as we know them have existed on Earth for approximately 650,000 years. Any high school science teacher or similarly educated (either in school or by individual study) person knows that is a very small amount of time in the history of this planet.
It seems that we (humans) have been relatively lucky for quite a while – maybe the longest similar period scientists have ever been able to discover. Right now, Earth’s CO2 level is estimated to be about 410 parts per million, on average, and that is the highest detected level in some three million years.
Brennan concludes, “In only a few decades…up to half the tropical reefs have died, 10 trillion tons of ice have melted, the oceans have grown 30 percent more acidic, and global temperatures have spiked.”
Now, let’s get back to the baseball games — what, they are playing in the snow??
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
