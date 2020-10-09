Because of the coronavirus pandemic, important cleanup campaigns originally planned across the region for this past spring and summer had to be canceled. However, now that we are seven months into the pandemic and have a better understanding of how to avoid contracting COVID-19, a late season push is underway to help eradicate unwanted litter from area roadways and communities.
The Take Five campaign, a part of the Keep Mercer County Clean initiative, gets underway this Saturday, and will continue throughout the month of October.
The focus this Saturday will be on the Bluewell and Matoaka communities, according to county commissioner Greg Puckett.
The cleanups in both communities will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon. Volunteers wanting to participate will be provided with trash bags and other equipment.
“Starting this Saturday, Oct.10, and extending until the end of the month, if you call 304-320-0036, you can request five orange trash bags, gloves, a mask, and a loaner grabber to collect on your roadside or community,” Puckett said. “And to help keep you safe, we will give a free T-shirt for your efforts.”
In Bluewell, volunteers will meet Saturday at the new Welcome to ATV Country mural in the vicinity of Martin’s Furniture and Topps Electronics off U.S. Route 52. Volunteers helping in Matoaka will be meeting in the downtown area by the old gas station, Puckett said.
Once the volunteers finish their tasks, the filled trash bags will be collected and disposed of properly. Social distancing recommendations and proper safety protocols will apply during the cleanup effort, according to Puckett.
Organizations including the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department, the Bluewell Lions Club, the local Women’s Club, and others are planning to participate, according to Skip Crane, president of the Bluewell Improvement Association. He adds that all area clubs, church groups, concerned citizens and others are welcomed to participate.
The cleanup activities planned for this month are of particular importance given the volume of litter that has accumulated along area roadways and communities during the pandemic. That’s why we hope to see a good number of volunteers participating in Saturday’s cleanup campaign, and other related events that will be held later this month.
Everyone can and should take steps to pick up and clear unwanted litter and trash from their yards, homes and communities, particularly while the weather is still warm outside.
Despite the pandemic, it is still important to keep Mercer County – and other communities across our region — clean of unwanted trash and litter.
