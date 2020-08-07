Just listened to Pelosi and Schumer address the media after a rare Saturday meeting to work out the differences in the Dems wants and the Repubs wants on a new stimulus bill, the Hero’s Act. To listen to them talk it would seem they are completely interested in the welfare of the nation and it’s people. What a rip!
They have refused to negotiate with the Presidents men, saying they have passed the Hero’s Act and want the Senate to do the same. They want to spend $3 trillion and the Senate wants to spend $1 trillion. So what do the Dems want an extra $2 trillion dollars for? We don’t have the money, by the way, because we give it to countries that hate us.
So I researched the Hero’s Act just to see what all it included money for. Yes, it includes all the stuff for COVID-19 you would expect, including the $600 dollars a week for the unemployed, which is more than many were earning. But it also modifies or expands the following: Medicare and Medicaid, Health insurance, Broad Band coverage, Immigration, Student Loans, Federal Workforce, Prisons, Veteran Benefits, Consumer Protection Regulations, U.S. Postal Service, Federal Elections, Aviation and Railroad workers, Pension and Retirement Plans and finally $1 trillion to state and local Governments which is bailout money for those states and cities ran into the ground by Dems.
Why can’t the Dems just address the problems at hand and not use every crisis as an opportunity to push their socialist agenda? I know some of you think that last comment was harsh. I just ask that you listen and hear what the Dems are standing for before you give them your vote.
Do not think Beijing Biden will be your savior and do not think that Pelosi and Schumer have your back. As a matter of fact I would not recommend you turn your back to them.
Alan Webb,
Princeton
