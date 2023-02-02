In a cautionary alert for area residents, a victim in West Virginia recently lost $18,000 in a sweepstakes scam.
In this particular case, a resident of Upshur County fell for a common sweepstakes scheme, and shelled out more than $18,000 through gift cards, money orders, MoneyGram and Western Union payments under the false pretense of receiving a much larger cash prize.
However, legitimate sweepstakes, state lotteries and government agencies never require winners to pay money to receive their prize.
That means potential winners should never agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a gift card, credit/debit card or bank account. This is almost always a flashing indicator of a scam.
“Consumers can fall prey to sweepstakes scams as the ploy can appear very attractive — who doesn’t want to win money?” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “However, it is important consumers verify the legitimacy of any win. Also, look for warning signs such as unusual word choices or improper grammar if you receive a letter from the supposed sweepstakes. Most importantly, never give money to a scammer or allow them to access your credit card or computer.”
Morrisey says the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division continues to receive reports from West Virginians victimized by such scams. Scammers have been known to use familiar names to lure consumers into a false sense of trust and unquestioned acceptance, according to Morrisey.
Consumers who are targeted by the scammers are normally told they have won a lottery or sweepstakes, but they must pay the taxes or fees upfront in order to collect the prize. Morrisey said those who send money lose it, as the impostor then disappears and the winnings never arrive.
Please be careful and don’t fall for a sweepstakes scam.
Consumers with questions or who think they may have been the victim of a sweepstakes scam can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
