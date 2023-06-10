More and more, I find myself thankful to have grown up in the 1950s and 60s. Oh, sure, most people probably feel that the generation they grew up in was the best. Sentimentality is a defining characteristic of aging and indeed, probably quite a prominent characteristic of those who have lived here in our comforting mountains.
On the surface, half a century or more ago was good for some and not so good for others, which again is likely true if we review any time period. We all know that race relations were not so fine back then and that includes the Native Americans, Latinos and other minorities which are so often overlooked by many. Unless, of course, one happens to be a member.
Amenities were often less than helpful. Handicapped facilities were usually non-existent. For example, I can remember when disabled people had to be carried up steps in a sling to appear in a courtroom in some judicial buildings right here in Four Seasons Country. There were no open areas in sidewalk curbs to help anyone in a wheelchair or with serious walking difficulties. We could make a long list.
Naturally, I don’t like rules any more than you do. With an eye on the bank account, we could all say that regulation usually costs money. That was often the talk in the old days of the coal fields. The miners who had to work underground in “hot mines” where methane was a major problem understood better than us “above ground” folks that rules might have cost some money but it was better than costing lives. That kind of thinking almost always held sway, at least for a while, after an explosion had made deadly headlines somewhere in the anthracite or bituminous fields.
The working people in the area where I lived always seemed to be playing catchup to the distant stockholders whose dividends were highly important at annual meetings. At least, that was what I remember from the days when nearly every man between 21-65 years of age had a job either digging or hauling coal.
Even when a person was not busy moving at work, there was always the lure of the highway for boys and girls of all ages. Whether going to town for groceries or taking a trip to the doctor or even going on vacation sometimes, we in those days had become accustomed to spending time on the road(s).
Automobiles were “scary dangerous” compared to the modern models and we never thought about it because we had never had anything different. No seat belts, less safety glass, sharp angles around the dash, no air bags, no automatic braking systems to assist with skidding on slippery roads, a lot more jagged metal parts. Good thing we survived, huh?
Our homes and buildings conspired against us. Most of them had been adorned with lead-based paint which we now know is not conducive to better health. In the time before building codes had been updated, many amateur electricians, either a friend or the actual homeowner, would wire up a dwelling in creative fashion. Many an outlet glowed red from excessive hook-ups in those days before breaker boxes replaced the old fuse boxes.
Rooms often had one outlet and usually with no hole for a grounding plug so the system was taxed beyond a safe limit.
Modern appliances and higher requirements compounded the danger. Yep, we made it through and can thank our lucky stars for that. Heating and cooling for the average house, especially out in the country, was much more creative. Cook stoves and fireplaces and kerosene heaters all had their moments.
Thankfully, many of us never had a serious problem but there have been countless situations of house fires where an unattended heat source caused the place to burn to the ground, often with family members inside. A few decades ago, fire departments and such were often further from homes than now and with many places on hillsides and away from hydrants (or streams) it was all too often nearly impossible to maintain enough water supply to battle the raging blaze.
For those without brick or masonry homes, those with tar paper or plain wood structures, the fire danger, when it came, was often a desperate situation.
More than ever, we have the climate to take into account. State Farm and Allstate were two of the major insurance companies to announce they would no longer issue policies for new homes in California, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and other coastal states will soon be in the same situation.
Hurricanes, floods, and wildfires have, in the words of the company analysts, been so devastating and so expensive in those areas, that all the surplus funds built up over the past 20 years have been depleted in the last five.
For those of us who made it through the ‘50s and ‘60s, it seems that living now in Four Seasons Country might still be the best of times and location. Our children and grandchildren will likely say the same thing in another 20 years.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
