I am at the tail-end of my annual spring May-cation.
My fellow newsroom friends dubbed it such some years ago when it became obvious I took a week off each May to stay home, plant flowers, and ignore the chaos and crime that is usually a part of my day-to-day life.
Of course, it’s now late June.
May got hectic.
Which should have foreshadowed the problems to come.
I envisioned a serene week with my two German shepherds and a bounty of blossoms.
It wasn’t quite that.
•••
I should begin by mentioning I started the vacation with a seriously messed-up smartphone and no TV.
And two dogs, too — the beautiful and well-behaved 6-year-old Cassie, and the 80-plus pounds, 7-month-old hellion known as Bear Bear.
The cellphone issue was not related to the dogs — at least not that I am aware of.
Ultimately, I started having many problems with the phone several weeks ago.
I tried to disregard them. They didn’t go away.
Then came the latest software update. I knew these modernizations increased my problems, so I told Siri to ignore it or remind me later.
Unfortunately that B-word Siri brushed aside my instructions and updated me one night as I slept.
I should pause here and note that I’m not actually talking to Siri, I just refer to my phone as such, and that the woman whose voice is Siri and I actually follow each other on Twitter. She seems quite nice.
But back to the phone problems. The final straw came after the update when I could no longer send or receive emails.
Never take technology for granted.
•••
After many days of trying to troubleshoot the problem on my own — which was useless, because I am a tech idiot — I finally accepted the fact that a call to support was in my future.
My first call was answered by a sweet woman named Lillian. As she talked me through a few initial steps, my German shepherds suddenly decided to begin barking chaotically.
They were telling me a serial killer was on the back porch stalking us.
In reality, a breeze sent a leaf blowing through the yard.
I apologized to Lillian and she responded that it was OK, she also had a German shepherd.
At that moment it hit me that I had not mentioned my dogs were German shepherds. I quickly put my finger over the camera lens on my phone and sent up a prayer to Elon Musk.
Then Lillian remarked that she recognized the bark. I was mollified — slightly.
•••
Regrettably, Lillian could not help me and so I was sent on to Jennifer. That’s right folks, there does exist a super-elite level of support for those whose phones are seriously jacked up.
During our conversation Jennifer discovered two things: My phone had multiple problems; and, my cell service was so bad they could not troubleshoot these problems while I was at my house.
Jennifer started to ask if I had access to wifi, then quickly remarked, “Oh, you’re in the middle of nowhere.”
OK, I am aware I live in the boondocks but to have my cellphone company know that fact brings an indescribable amount of uncomfortableness.
Fortunately my call the next day at a wifi hotspot brought a fix to my cellphone ills.
•••
Now on to the television problems.
One night I had TV. The next day I didn’t. That night I put in a call to my satellite subscriber service. It took only two hours for the customer support guy to talk me through setting up my satellite remote as a controller for the TV as well.
What can I say? I haven’t seen the TV remote in weeks. I assume Bear Bear has it hidden in a cubbyhole where he chews on it while I’m at work.
After another hour on the phone I gave up, telling satellite TV dude I’d call back. Then I did what I should have done in the first place — take a look at the actual receiver.
On the front, everything looked fine. Then I pulled the cabinet a few inches away from the wall. That’s when I discovered completely chewed cable cords strewn about the floor.
How in the heck does an 80-pound puppy fit between a cabinet and wall that doesn’t have enough crawlspace for a mouse?
I yelled for Bear Bear, who entered the room donning a guilty look for all of five seconds. He then glanced at the floor, grabbed a chewed-up piece of cable and went careening back through the house.
•••
Now vacation is almost over. I still have no TV, but I do have a working smartphone.
And I made it to the greenhouse, so there are many flats of flowers on the porch waiting to be planted.
Did I mention Bear Bear’s most favorite thing to chew are the little plastic plant containers?
It’s going to be a long weekend.
Maybe I’ll get some rest when the vacation is over.
