Mercer County’s two largest cities will soon be making use of new surveillance cameras. The city of Princeton is seeking three mounted cameras for high-traffic areas, two of which will provide a live feed to the Princeton Police Department with a third camera capable of extracting numbers and letters from vehicle license plates.
Neighboring Bluefield is seeking proposals on a plan that would involve installing a surveillance camera system around the city. Those cameras also would provide law enforcement officials in Bluefield with the ability to obtain license plate numbers, while also helping with the search for wanted persons and vehicles.
The Princeton City Council recently authorized $8,000 to purchase its cameras. They will be used to improve safety and security of the serviced areas, according to city economic development specialist Samuel Lusk. He says two of the cameras can be classified as bullet cameras that will provide a live feed to the department.
Lusk said the city plans to add additional bullet and license plate recognition cameras in the future.
Bluefield’s plan calls for even more cameras, and will come with a higher price tag, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
The cameras proposed for Bluefield can be used in multiple places across the city, including intersections, and would provide information on any incident involving vehicles or people, city board members were told recently.
“If you put in a red Ford truck it will show you every red Ford truck (within the camera surveillance network) that has passed by these cameras and which way they are going,” Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said during that earlier meeting.
Funding for the purchase and installation of the camera system in Bluefield may come from American Rescue Plan Act money, according to Marson.
While some people are skeptical of such camera surveillance systems, this is nothing new to our region. There are already cameras in place at many intersections across the area. Many businesses also have cameras installed both indoors and outdoors, and even an individual’s own cellphone can be used to track their whereabouts.
While we understand privacy concerns, it is already hard to go anywhere or to do anything without being watched by some type of camera or surveillance system. And in all likelihood, we can expect to see increased surveillance in the years ahead.
Having such camera surveillance systems in place helps to deter crime while also providing an added sense of safety to neighborhoods. The cameras also serve an important role at heavily traveled intersections, and can help in determining at-fault vehicles in crashes.
They serve a useful purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.