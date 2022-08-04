Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is once again donating his salary to a worthy cause.
The Commonwealth’s Republican governor gave his entire second quarter salary last month to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for veteran programs and services throughout the state.
During his 2021 gubernatorial campaign, Youngkin pledged to serve as governor of Virginia without accepting a salary.
Youngkin’s paycheck for his first three months on the job was donated to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, an organization dedicated to helping law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives.
His second quarter salary will now be used to help veterans.
“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin said in a prepared statement announcing the second-quarter salary donation. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation because of their important mission to support Virginia’s veterans’ programs. My administration goes to work every day to reimagine the way the Commonwealth provides veterans benefits, eliminate red tape that hinders our veterans, and has exempted the first 40,000 of veteran retirement pay from unnecessary taxes. Now, Suzanne and I would like to show our support and gratitude for those who have fought to keep our Commonwealth and nation safe.”
While not everyone can afford to donate their salary to charity, Youngkin is to be applauded for supporting worthy causes.
Virginia, and the greater Southwest Virginia region, is proudly home to many veterans. These brave men and women have honorably served their country over the years.
They have fought for our nation’s freedoms, battled our enemies and defended our borders with steadfast courage.
Our day-to-day freedoms that many people may take for granted are a direct result of the heroic service to America by our veterans.
In supporting veterans services across the state, Youngkin has chosen another outstanding cause to champion.
