In a welcomed show of support for law enforcement, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is donating his first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, an organization dedicated to helping law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives.
Youngkin, a Republican, pledged on the campaign trail to serve as governor of Virginia without accepting a salary, and now he’s making good on that promise.
At a time when some elected politicians remain critical of police, it is refreshing to see a local governor standing up for the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives on a daily basis to ensure our safety.
“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin said last week. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents. This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”
The first three months of Youngkin’s salary tallied to $43,750, all of which was donated to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.
We applaud Youngkin for standing up for law enforcement.
Fortunately, the Southwest Virginia region (along with neighboring southern West Virginia) is blessed to have law enforcement agencies with officers who are always ready to help. They choose to serve their communities despite long hours, night duty, and dangerous situations. They handle difficult and heartbreaking calls that few people outside of the law enforcement profession truly understand until they experience such an incident for themselves.
It is always frustrating and perplexing to hear an elected official criticize police.
We need more politicians like Youngkin who are willing to stand up and defend the brave men and women of law enforcement.
