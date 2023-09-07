I’m sure readers have noticed those special pages in the Daily Telegraph that offer interesting facts about historic events, past trends and historic figures, but Wednesday’s special page offered up facts about entertainment from my childhood.
It was a cartoon show called the “Super Friends.” Basically, this show told stories about the alliance between DC Comics superheroes including Superman, the Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and other assorted champions of justice, truth and all that.
In the comics, their organization is called the Justice League. Their headquarters would do any chamber of commerce proud.
Naturally, the villains had their own organization called the Legion of Doom. Superman’s arch enemy, the mad scientist and billionaire Lex Luthor, led an assortment of supervillains. I don’t think Batman’s arch enemy, the Joker, was a member because he was considered too criminally insane even for a supervillains league. Even evildoers have their standards.
These cartoon heroes and villains were much more, shall we say, suitable for children than the Batman and Joker we saw in movies such as “The Dark Knight” or the Superman moviegoers saw in “Man of Steel.” We didn’t see mass destruction capable of killing millions of people or battles with lots of blood.
The Super Friends heroes always managed to avoid death and the Legion of Doom’s villains had a way of falling down dark holes and disappearing. This allowed them to be defeated and “die” without actually dying so they could be recycled for future episodes.
For instance, in an episode of the show “Batman: The Animated Series,” the Joker fell into the sea while a hungry shark was circling.
He was just fine a couple of episodes later.
“Super Friends” was all right by my standards, but the Saturday morning cartoon show I religiously watched was “The Bugs Bunny-Roadrunner Show.”
Wile E. Coyote, the predator who couldn’t predator, fell from tall cliffs, blew up himself and dropped huge boulders on himself multiple times only to shrug it all off and keep after the Roadrunner. One of my favorite running jokes was how he kept ordering fascinating and potentially-lethal gadgets from a company called Acme. I love reading catalogs, but I’ve never seen one offering giant magnets, rocket engines and cool stuff that could get you killed.
Hunter Elmer Fudd wielded a shotgun with total disregard for basic gun safety when he was stalking Daffy Duck or Bugs Bunny, and he was always outwitted by the both of them. I’m not sure I’d trust a guy with a gun if a rabbit or a duck could outsmart him. But this was all a cartoon, so nobody could really get hurt.
I understood it was a fantasy even when I was a kid. I got a Superman costume when I was a child, and it actually had a warning label on it. Superman was telling a kid wearing the suit that “This Suit Will Not Make You Fly.”
I was about 7 years old, and even then I was a bit insulted. Somebody actually thought I’d be stupid enough to put on that costume and jump out a window?
Even when I was that young, I understood the difference between fantasy and reality.
Some of the Looney Toons were censored years later because they showed things like Elmer Fudd smoking, but I don’t agree with that decision. Children are a lot smarter than we give them credit for, and usually when they do put themselves in danger, it’s by doing something they dreamed up all on their own.
I still get a good laugh when I watch on old Bugs Bunny or Roadrunner cartoon. They’re all harmless fun that brighten up the day when everything else seems all doom and gloom.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
