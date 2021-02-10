Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants all school divisions in the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available for students by March 15. That shouldn’t be a problem here in Southwest Virginia, where most school divisions have offered in-person learning since early January. However, in one interesting development, Northam also is encouraging school divisions across the state to offer classroom instruction during the summer months.
During a virtual pandemic briefing last week, Northam, a Democrat, said his administration will be working to support local decisions around expanding summer learning opportunities. He also encouraged schools to offer summer classes for kids who want to take them. While the Commonwealth is not mandating extended learning time during the summer, Northam said the state is in the process of determining additional resources to support this as an option for school divisions to offer.
“We know that children learn better in classrooms and that going to school is vital for their social-emotional needs and for receiving critical services like meals,” Northam said. “It is also important for our youngest learners, students with disabilities, and those with limited access to technology who have struggled most with remote learning. By focusing on mitigation measures, we can provide our kids with safe and equitable learning environments.”
Growing evidence, including a new CDC study recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that with proper health and safety protocols, the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 is low in school settings, the governor’s office said, adding that additional data confirms that most children infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all.
“Virginia’s students and their learning have been dramatically impacted due to school building closures over the last year,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane said. “By providing more in-person instructional opportunities, while implementing strong and consistent health mitigation measures, we can successfully support students’ academic growth and social emotional well-being. We are grateful for the divisions and schools already providing these opportunities in accordance with state guidance and look forward to working alongside others to ensure students and families have this option.”
It should be noted — that despite a few bumps in the road initially — school systems in Southwest Virginia have for the most part enjoyed a successful return to classroom instruction despite the ongoing pandemic. Based upon Northam’s edict, other school systems across the state that have not yet returned to in-person instruction will likely be doing so soon.
It’s probably a little too early to say what area school systems will do with regards to providing classroom instruction during the summer months, as Northam has suggested. It is entirely possible that some school systems in the region may be willing to make this available as an option later this summer for those students who have fallen behind in their studies due to the pandemic.
As long as Northam’s summer school plan is optional, it shouldn’t cause a lot of issues.
But local school systems should still have the final say over whether or not to implement this strategy.
