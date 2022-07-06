The Mountain State recently saw a high profile case of Lyme Disease when Gov. Jim Justice was sickened by the illness in late May. Lyme Disease is a common, but serious ailment, caused by tick bites.
Justice recovered after about a week of treatment for the disease, which is common during the summer months here in the mountains.
Last year, health officials in Mercer County saw a noticeable increase in Lyme Disease cases. As a result, the county’s health department is once again encouraging area residents to be careful while outdoors in forests and fields.
An early symptom of Lyme Disease is a bull’s eye ring around a tick bite, according to health department director Bonnie Allen.
“If it’s caught early, it’s very treatable,” Allen said. “If it’s not caught early, it can have some long-term affects. They can vary, but it can be like joint pain, weakness and tiredness. Those would be the main ones.”
Allen says checking for ticks, either on one’s person or on children, from “head to toe” is important after being outdoors, particularly in wooded or high grass areas.
Unlike other diseases, cases of Lyme Disease are not being counted, meaning that doctors are not required to report cases to the health department. At this point, it is not known how many cases of Lyme Disease has been reported so far this summer in the Mountain State. The state also is not requiring doctors to report cases.
In order to safeguard yourself and your family from Lyme Disease, the Mercer County Health Department offers the following recommendations:
• Wear a good insect repellant while outside containing DEET.
• Spray clothes and boots with an insect spray containing Permethrin.
• Avoid wooded and bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.
Keep high grass and weeds cut back at home.
• Shower to remove insect spray and check yourself for ticks.
• Check pets for ticks. Ask veterinarians about flea and tick prevention.
If you spot a tick on your skin, the health department says you should use tweezers to grab the tick close to the skin where it is attached. Pull gently until the tick lets go. Don’t twist or turn the tweezers. If a piece of the tick remains, use tweezers to remove it and wash the affected area with soap and water. You should notify your doctor if a red ring appears around the bite or if you begin to feel ill.
Always check for ticks, especially on children, after being outdoors. As we saw with the case of West Virginia’s governor, anyone can catch Lyme Disease.
So it is something to take seriously, especially during the warm months of July, August and September.
