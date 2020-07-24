It’s starting to look like the summer that wasn’t meant to be for the region that is sometimes known as Four Seasons Country.
Once our local virus numbers began surging in late June, so did the cancellations.
Those cancellations to date include: The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, the Mercer County Fair, the Tazewell County Fair, the Bluefield Shrine Horse Show, Celebrate Princeton (which was an online event only this year), the Independence Day celebration in Princeton, the West Virginia State Fair, all of the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays games, and now the annual Beaver-Graham contest.
Yes. There will be no Beaver-Graham game next month.
For those keeping track, this will be the first year since 1937 that the big game hasn’t been played in Bluefield.
How tragic is that? All because of a novel virus called COVID-19 that has all but disrupted life as we know it in the year 2020.
Even more confusing on the sports front is now the possibility of the entire Virginia high school football season even being scrapped, or pushed back to the spring of 2021. Spring football for the G-Men?
Graham was scheduled to host the 2020 edition of Beaver-Graham, and to collect the gate receipts from the contest which typically draws 10,000 people to Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
Now there will be no big game in Bluefield. No tailgating. No reunions centered around Beaver-Graham.
How sad.
At this point, there is little left to cancel in our virus ravaged summer of 2020.
Remember that between March and early June, we only had 13 virus cases in Mercer County. But then area residents let their guard down. Social distancing rules were often ignored, and some traveled to virus hot spot locations like Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sadly, some of those vacationers brought the highly-contagious virus back home with them to Mercer County. Within a four-week span, 63 new virus cases were reported in Mercer County alone.
And despite all of this, a fierce debate continues to rage over the concept of wearing facial coverings.
But all hope isn’t lost. We can still visit city park in Bluefield and Princeton, and other local recreational areas across the region. We can still travel to Camp Creek State Park and Forest, Pipestem State Park and Pinnacle Rock State Park. We can still visit Glenwood Park and the Graham Recreation Park. We can still catch an outdoor movie at Pipestem, or visit the Mercer Mall. We can even watch one of the summer youth league games at Bowen Field. Of course, social distancing and mask wearing is still strongly encouraged for all of the above.
It’s been a disappointing summer.
But keep the faith. Things will eventually get better.
One day we will be able to finally put this pandemic behind us.
Already, hopes are exceptionally high for the year 2021.
