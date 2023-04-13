Residents living in the city limits of Bluefield and Princeton will want to mark Tuesday, June 6, on their calendar. Ballots will be cast on that day for contested municipal elections in both cities.
All voters should be prepared to participate in these important summer elections.
In the city of Bluefield, four candidates are vying for two seats on the city’s board of directors, according to Bluefield City Clerk Robert Luther.
Both at-large seats on the city board are up this year.
The candidates are incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles and challengers Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr.
The city board elections in Bluefield are staggered and the remaining seats for each of the three districts on the five-member board will be decided in two years.
In the city of Princeton, five candidates are vying for three seats on city council, according to City Clerk Kenneth Clay.
The candidates include incumbents James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and David E. Graham (who is also mayor) and challengers Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson.
Given that both cities have contested races, it is our hope that voters will take an interest in the upcoming elections.
With two months to go, area residents should have plenty of time to educate themselves on the candidates and the issues in both cities.
While we think it is important to vote in all elections, municipal elections are of particular importance.
Although it would normally take thousands of votes to swing a state or national contest, often only a handful of votes can make a difference in a smaller city or town election.
Sure it is easy to complain on social media. But only by casting a ballot can you truly have a voice in your city’s future.
So city residents in Bluefield and Princeton should be prepared to vote on June 7.
