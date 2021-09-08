Now that the West Virginia Public Service Commission has scheduled a local public hearing in the Suddenlink case, area residents will have an opportunity to address the commission in person with regards to any concerns they may have about their cable and internet service.
The commission announced earlier this summer that it had received more than 1,900 quality of service complaints regarding Suddenlink service, including delays in service restoration, billing errors, and the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service.
That led to the subsequent commission case. The PSC announced in July that it was ordering Suddenlink Communications to show why it should not be required to take specific remedial steps to improve service to customers and why the commission should not impose penalties as authorized by state law. Two public hearings also were originally announced for the case, but those hearings were in Beckley and Charleston.
Thankfully, the commission later confirmed a public hearing would be held in Mercer County. The Princeton hearing was announced after the Daily Telegraph expressed concerns about why public hearings in the case were only being held in Charleston and Beckley. The local hearing will now be held Tuesday, September 14, at 5 p.m. at the Princeton Parks and Recreation meeting room, which is located at 201 Morrison Drive, Princeton.
We know the Suddenlink story has generated a lot of comments on social media, but it will be important to have actual citizens in attendance at next week's public hearing.
So go ahead and mark Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. on your calendar or digital device, and plan on attending the public hearing in person. It's the best way to express any concerns you may have regarding your cable or internet service to the commission members.
Yes, masks will be required, so please don't argue over that. Just mask up and show up at the public hearing.
We need people in seats, not just folks griping on social media.
While it is easy to complain on social media, doing so will only get you so far.
If you have concerns about your service or billing, the Sept. 14 proceeding is the official time and place to voice your concerns to the commission.
