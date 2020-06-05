I was just a kid, don’t remember what grade I was in, but I clearly remember seeing her standing in front of Oakvale School, tears in her eyes, alone, and clearly afraid.
Students were walking by and looking at her, but not saying anything, just curious and uncomfortable glances.
I do not recall any comments from anyone, mostly silence, but I am sure there was the inevitable chatter beyond the earshot of most of the students and teachers. Maybe words of sympathy, maybe words of ridicule.
And I remember two of the teachers trying to comfort her. I wish I could recall which teachers.
The names have been lost somewhere in my mind over the years, but her image is as clear and fresh as if it happened yesterday.
The girl was, as far as I know, the first African-American student to attend Oakvale School. This was some time during the 1960s when public schools were forced to integrate. Yes, forced. A drastic change to the tradition of “separate but equal.”
Of course, we all knew that separation had nothing to do with being equal. It was just separate. That is the way most people wanted it, a world where everyone knew “their place.”
The problem for me, and most of us at the time, we knew very little about what that “place” for them meant. Yes, we knew what it was like to live here, since most of us grew up about the same way and we assumed they did the same things we did as kids.
In their place, as in my place, life went on as usual with family and friends and playing outside and church and food and routines.
But outside her place, it was a different world, one which most of us have never experienced and can’t really understand. Sure, when I went to Princeton or Bluefield and was around those with money and education I felt out of place, inferior in some ways, and self-conscious, very much aware of my roots in being relatively poor and not raised in a tradition of education and aspirations beyond the confines of the hills.
But that is far different than being judged simply because of the color of your skin, a judgment that was the result of generational stereotypes based in ignorance and bigotry.
Of course, as a child I did not understand the history of oppression because I had not experienced it. I had only heard expressions and words based on easy judgment without knowledge, and on a superficial, surface view of the world and other people.
But her family and ancestors knew the oppression and prejudice. They had grown up with it.
If she had not experienced first-hand what they had seen, she was in the deep end of the pool then, on that day.
Alone, the only one, out of her place, and in a world she did not want to be in, a world that scared her, overwhelmed and puzzled her.
But she did it.
Such raw courage for anyone, much less a young girl, is difficult to comprehend and impossible to fully appreciate without being in her shoes.
I was not in her shoes. I did not want to be. I did not even have the courage to befriend her, offer her a few words of comfort, although I was being raised to be compassionate and kind. Where was that compassion and kindness?
I was paralyzed with prejudice and didn’t know it.
However, the impact she had on my life still echoes. I have in many situations thought of her when I hesitated to take a plunge into the deep end of the unknown pools.
I have thought of her when I knew I had to rise above my own generational prejudices and ignorance and lack of understanding and empathy.
Standing on that cold, concrete walkway in front of the entrance to a school full of strangers, that young girl looked lost.
But she was not lost.
We were.
And too many people still are.
“I am not lost, for I know where I am. But however, where I am may be lost.”
– Winnie the Pooh
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.