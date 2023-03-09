The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there were 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, an alarming increase of 15 percent over the year 2020. Here in West Virginia, the opioid epidemic has caused pain and sorrow across the state, particularly here in the deep south counties.
During that time period, more than 80,000 of those deaths across the nation were attributed to opioids, according to data compiled recently by Concord University.
While the opioid epidemic may have been overshadowed by the pandemic, the problem didn’t go away.
Substance abuse is still a significant issue locally, and across the nation.
In a helpful move, Concord University will soon be offering a new interdisciplinary major so that students can find a role in assisting the country and the state with this ongoing health crisis.
A program for a Bachelor of Science in Substance Use Studies was approved by the university board of governors in June of 2022, and since that time, has also been approved by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Higher Learning Commission.
The program will combine courses from Psychology, Social Work and Sociology. The degree is designed to prepare students to work in support fields for individuals with substance use disorders, as well as related research fields, and to continue in post-baccalaureate education in the field, according to the university.
The degree is being geared toward students who will go into fields like health care, research, public policy development, law and other related fields.
The university says the Substance Use Studies major is crucial to begin educating students about the risk factors, brain changes, history, and social impacts of substance use and misuse. It is divided into three primary objectives: pharmacology and physiology; treatment modalities; and interpersonal and professional communications.
It is a timely offering by the university, and will help in preparing a new generation of health care and related responders in the ongoing fight against opioid and substance abuse.
