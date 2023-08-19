A hospital that could have stood empty after it was closed has instead become a new center of student housing and medical education serving the students of Bluefield State University.
The Bluefield State University Medical Education Center celebrated its newest renovations Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new student lounge sponsored by the Paul & Carol Cole Foundation. What was once a waiting area at the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center is now a place where the university’s students can relax.
A lack of student housing has been a problem that has challenged Bluefield State for years, but acquiring the former hospital has given the university a great amount of space for student dormitories which are close to its main campus. The hospital cafeteria has been converted into dining facilities for the students.
There is still enough space left in the 300,000 square-foot building for medical education facilities. Efforts are underway in Washington D.C. to find the dollars needed to create them and expand the building’s facilities even more.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have been working to get the university more than $7.1 million in the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) for local West Virginia projects in the Senate Appropriations Committee’s fiscal year 2024 funding bills. If the funding is passed, it will be used to create a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility in the Bluefield State University Medical Education Center’s building.
Robin Capehart, president of Bluefield State University, thanked the Cole family Friday as well as Capito and Manchin for their contributions to the institution. The building still has a great deal of potential. Instead of standing mostly vacant, it is becoming a place where students can live and study under one roof. Outlying buildings and the large campus give the university even more opportunities for growth.
“We have a great opportunity to offer not just nursing and radiology technology, we have a great opportunity to expand into other healthcare fields and have an actual, almost functioning hospital to train our students in, so we’re very excited about that,” Capehart stated. “We’re very appreciative of Senator Capito and Senator Manchin for their help and we’ve got our fingers crossed it’s going to go through.”
The new healthcare training facility would be built on the building’s second floor. This would place the facility, student housing and extracurricular assets under one roof. Students could live on one floor, get their meals on another floor and have their classes on yet another floor, he said.
“Of course, we want to develop extracurricular activities around it, have the ability to do that all within this building,” Capehart said. “And it’s a big building. It’s 300,000-square feet, of which we occupy about 240, 245,000 square-feet of it. We’re on 63 acres. We have other outbuildings and things like that. This place just gives us a lot of opportunity. And importantly, too many cities in West Virginia are ravaged with big empty buildings sitting in the middle of town ...”
Having the Bluefield State University Medical Education Center and its potential for growth is a great win for Mercer County and the surrounding area. What could have been another empty building is now a place for college life and learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.