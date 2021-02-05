Another college in our region is working to add on-campus housing to help boost student enrollment as well as participation in student athletic programs.
Southwest Virginia Community College announced last week that it will offer student housing on its Tazewell County campus, with the first units available as early as this August. The college said it has been attracting more students to its campus thanks to an expanded athletic program.
SWCC President Tommy Wright said the college is now working to ensure that those students will be able to live on campus. He says many student athletes come from outside the college’s immediate service area and would benefit from on-campus housing.
“I think placing the student housing, where they can be among their peers, across the street from the campus, and not having to have additional transportation, allows us to continue to recruit more students and it will reduce their costs,” Wright said. “There’s no better predictor of graduating than living on campus and being among your peers. The research is crystal clear on that.”
Specifically, SWCC believes that on-campus housing will reduce student housing insecurity and boost college recruitment and retention, especially with students who have enrolled at SWCC’s growing athletic program. The college announced in 2018 that it was adding 14 sports that will be part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
While the college hopes to eventually have 300 beds on campus, the first phase of the project will house 60 students in 15 four-bedroom units that will share a living area and kitchen. Each bedroom will have its own private bathroom, the college said in a press release. SWCC is working to have the first 30 rooms available for students as early as August.
The estimated cost of the first phase of the housing project is $2.5 million. It is being overseen by the SWCC Foundation.
We wish SWCC the best of luck with this important endeavor.
On-campus housing will both enhance and strengthen the college in the year’s ahead while reducing travel time for students coming to the campus from across Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell counties. The new housing also will benefit those student athletes who are participating in the new athletic programs recently launched by the college.
