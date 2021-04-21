Those who may be wondering about the status of two projects of great importance to the future of Bluefield State College need not worry. The first of four on-campus housing “quads” is still on schedule for completion later this year. Furthermore, renovations are now underway inside of the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center that will allow the college to relocate its health sciences program to the facility while also providing a 200 bed medical arts center dorm with food and dining services.
Ground was broken last year for the on-campus dorm, but there isn’t a lot of visible activity at the construction site at the moment. The weather, along COVID-19, have caused a few unforeseen problems, according to former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Brent Benjamin, who now serves as the college’s executive vice president and general counsel. Benjamin said the workers also have encountered old underground utility lines that, in some cases, were not shown on any maps.
The quad, which will house 30 students, is one of four in Heritage Village planned for the lower parking lot area of the Othello Harris-Jefferson Student Center.
Despite the issues associated with underground lines and COVID, the college is still projecting that the first Heritage Village quad will be ready for students by year’s end.
Benjamin says renovations also are now underway inside of the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center, which will be called the Bluefield State Medical Arts Center. Benjamin said the project merges nursing and medical arts for the college while also providing 200 beds for the fall term this year.
“I am very confident of that date,” Benjamin said of the work inside of the former hospital. “We are on target.”
Health science classes will be taught on the second floor of the center, Benjamin said, adding that the process of properly preparing that floor for instruction may not be completed until the end of the year. The college’s plan doesn’t affect the new Princeton Community Hospital Bluefield Emergency Department and ambulatory health care unit, which is still operating on the hospital campus.
Benjamin said the college is working to meet all of the regulatory requirements associated with not only the educational component but also the emergency department and health care side.
“Before we can build out the instruction side we have to make sure it is entirely separate (from the ER),” he said, and that includes not only a physical barrier but with all utility functions including wiring and duct work set up for independence and to ensure that there is no interference in any of the PCH Bluefield ER operations.
Both projects have the potential to be transformative to the future of Bluefield State College.
The new student housing, in particular, fills a 50-plus-year void at the college. Once the new on-campus dorms are available, it will allow the college to begin a long-awaited transition from being a commuter school to a regional institution of higher learning.
Now, in addition to the Heritage Village quads, those students enrolled in the health sciences program will also be able to utilize existing rooms at the former hospital. These welcomed additions will put the college in a much better position in the years ahead to attract additional students from both near and far.
These are indeed exciting times for Bluefield State College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.