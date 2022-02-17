Southwest Virginia Community College made history earlier this month when ground was broken on a new student housing complex for the college’s Wardell campus. The news was important for two key reasons.
It will be the first student housing for Southwest Virginia Community College and the first student housing for any community college in the state of Virginia. That’s an accomplishment certainly worthy of celebration.
The first phase of the project consists of one building that features six four-bedroom apartments and can house up to 48 students in total. Additional buildings will be considered based on student need and available funding, according to the college.
The development is located on Steelsburg Highway in Cedar Bluff, directly across from the college’s Wardell campus. The land is owned by the Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation, Inc., which also approved the $2.5 million for the development.
Students are expected to begin moving in by Aug. 1, just in time for the fall 2022 semester “This is the first community college student housing in Virginia and is just one more example of our commitment of making our students feel welcome, appreciated, respected, and supported in their educational journey,” Dr. Tommy Wright, president of Southwest Virginia Community College, said.
“A lot of other college presidents will be watching because this is the only Virginia community college with a residential component,” Dr. Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, added during last week’s groundbreaking.
“You’ve identified a barrier, housing and transportation, and created an asset that can strengthen your mission. With steadfast focus, leadership, and innovation, you’ve done something that is unique in Virginia.”
We, too, applaud the administration of Southwest Virginia Community College for achieving this unique milestone.
It is a key win for the college and those students who will soon have the option of online housing. It also is now likely that other community colleges will follow the lead of the Tazewell County campus and pursue student housing projects as well.
