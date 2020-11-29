Student enrollment in West Virginia is down by nearly 9,000 students for the 2020-2021 school year, an unexpected development that school officials are contributing to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest certified enrollment count, 252,357 students were enrolled in public schools in the Mountain State in October. That number includes those who are participating in virtual and in-person instruction. Virtual school enrollment is 47,960 for the state. That leaves the state with a net loss of 9,276 students since last year, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.
Such a significant loss in student enrollment is most likely a direct result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as opposed to families leaving the state this year. In fact, some communities in the Mountain State have actually been reporting an arrival of new residents, some of whom have fled from larger cities during the pandemic.
The decreased student enrollment represents an estimated $42.7 million loss in school funding for the 2021-22 school year, the state board said earlier this month. In a press release, the board says the student enrollment loss translates into the potential elimination of hundreds of positions for professional personnel, including classroom teachers and service personnel.
“This is an issue that will have to be discussed during the upcoming legislative session,” West Virginia Board of Education President Miller Hall said. “We anticipate a significant portion of these students will return to public school once we have a vaccine and families feel more comfortable with that decision.”
We, too, suspect that many families in the state were simply not comfortable with sending their children to school during a pandemic. While it is unfortunate that many of these 9,000-plus families didn’t take steps to enroll their children in virtual, remote learning from their homes, it is still only logical to assume that the majority of these students will eventually return to the school system, either through remote learning or in-person instruction.
These are difficult times for all us, and parents, students and teachers are not immune from the current crisis at hand.
