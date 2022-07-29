Yep, you do have to be careful discussing certain topics with certain people, and they often are related to politics or religion.
People get fired up pretty easily and sometimes a civil debate just doesn’t happen. But when it does, those discussions can be fun and educational, as long as everyone realizes that they don’t know everything, and opinions can change.
Just like that old saying about knowing enough to understand just how little we actually do know.
One debate I have had many times was about female preachers, mainly because my mother was a preacher in the Church of the Brethren, one of many Christian denominations that have no issue with woman preaching.
In fact, some of the best preachers I have ever heard were women.
Many of us in this area grew up in a church. We had no choice in the matter, of course, and we were exposed to many different preachers with many different styles.
Some preachers I remember were soft-spoken and could, and did, put many people to sleep. Others rambled, presenting an almost incoherent sermon.
I recall a few who could not get through a sermon without crying. And some, like my Uncle Raymond, were very forceful, not only in what they said, but how they said it. That is, they got, and kept, everyone’s attention.
Uncle Raymond was a physically big man with a powerful voice and great sermons, but a gentle giant, about as humble and honest and kind as any human being can be. And he did not mind sharing the pulpit with a woman.
Some preachers I remember were scholars as well, and their sermons were quite interesting, challenging and thought-provoking.
My best friend is Catholic, but we ended up agreeing on the type of preacher we prefer, basically a combination of power, intelligence and smooth delivery. Knowledge of the Bible, of course, is essential, but also a knowledge and understanding of people and human behavior. They can relate spiritual concepts and teachings to everyday life and the struggles we all face, and do so in a non-judgmental, loving way.
However, we did have a bit of a debate about the idea of women preaching. After all, priests are men, and some denominations, like Baptists, do not allow female preachers.
As most of us know, it’s a matter of interpretation.
It’s easy to see how the Scriptures related to the subject are interpreted in different ways.
I think many of the objections relate to Paul’s letters to Timothy and the Corinthians, for example, when women were supposed to be “silent.”
However, I have always understood that Paul was simply giving advice on how to handle particular situations at the time and place, and those messages were advice from him, not from God.
And from my own readings related to the teachings of Jesus, he certainly saw women as equals to men, not held in any type of subservient positions.
But that is the way I read it, and believe it to be true, so I am always quick to defend my mother’s preaching.
During my childhood years, one particular preacher who had a lasting impact on me was another Brethren preacher, Elizabeth Broughman of Roanoke, who would make the trips to small country churches with a grace and demeanor that made her entrance into the church special.
I can still see her at the pulpit, a tall, robust woman with a booming voice, but such a sweet face. Her sermons always mesmerized me, and she had an ability to hold everyone’s attention the entire sermon, even children.
Everybody loved her and always looked forward to her visits.
Actually, the conversation my friend and I had about female preachers is an ongoing one, sparked again recently by the fact the church I was attending, which is Methodist, has a female pastor.
During the transition period between preachers in that church, a guest preacher, another woman, delivered one of the best sermons I have ever heard. It was a perfect fit for our criteria for a preacher.
She raised the bar for the pastor, but that bar was met. The pastor is also dynamic, thoughtful, personable and very sharp.
Another aspect of a good preacher, my friend reminded me, is one of leadership.
Can a woman lead as well as a man?
Yes, they can. Just because the preacher is a man doesn’t mean he is an effective leader. Some are, some are not.
This topic may be of little interest to some people, but for those of us who grew up in church and stayed, or left and eventually found our way back (as I did), it is important because the pastor fills a huge role in the health, vitality and future of the church and the congregation of course.
That’s what leadership is. And great leadership does not necessarily have anything to do with gender.
It has everything to do with spirit, vision and the ability to relate to people, gifts given to men as well as women.
God does not discriminate.
