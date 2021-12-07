College Avenue is one of Bluefield’s busiest thoroughfares, and soon it could be the site of a new streetscape initiative that would benefit both Bluefields.
City Manager Cecil Marson recently unveiled his streetscape design vision for College Avenue, a plan that would involve new pavement, sidewalks, a bike path and utility upgrades, among other improvements. It is envisioned as a joint project with neighboring Bluefield, Va., and would be funded through American Rescue Plan dollars.
College Avenue is not only a heavily traveled corridor, it’s also a popular walking and biking destination for all ages, including college students from nearby Bluefield University.
During a recent city board meeting, Marson confirmed that he has already spoken with Bluefield, Va. Town Manager Trent Crew regarding the project, which also incorporates an already planned sewer system upgrade of College Avenue.
“We are looking at College Avenue collectively,” Marson said of the city and town. “One of our options is to put some American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds into it. There is not enough money in the Sanitary Board to do this project in one fell swoop.”
The sewer upgrade for College Avenue is scheduled to begin next year. The city hopes the streetscape design can be incorporated into the sewer project, according to Sanitary Board Executive Director Shannon Bailey.
“That is the best time to do streetscape when you are in there tearing it all up and the contractors are there ready to do the work,” Bailey said.
There are still decisions that need to be made, including whether a walkway is needed so that pedestrians do not have to cross the main roadway.
Mayor Ron Martin also pointed out at last month’s city board meeting that sidewalks are often the responsibility of homeowners, which is another issue that would have to be worked out as part of the proposed streetscape project.
The city board is correct in giving this promising project ample consideration.
As Marson noted last month, College Avenue is a primary passageway for visitors into the city. As a result, he wants to make a positive first impression for those tourists who may be traveling to the city for the first time.
While there are more details to be worked out, the streetscape project has great potential.
