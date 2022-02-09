I recently had a co-worker explain to me how streaming in high definition can (technically) contribute to climate change.
Initiating this particular discussion was my fault, as I asked if this rather unorthodox claim from a reputable media source was legitimate or some type of early April Fools joke being played on the masses.
I knew that the co-worker in question takes climate change very seriously, so I asked him. Of course, I also expected the co-worker to quickly shoot down the statement in question as hogwash. He didn’t.
To be honest, the story in question raised a lot of red flags, at least for me. I assumed it was written in jest. Yet why would someone do that?
Sadly, if you Google “streaming causes climate change,” the all-knowing search engine will provide a number of links to articles that would seem to suggest that streaming is — in fact — bad for the climate. Go figure.
I’ve seen and read a lot of strange things over the years, and particularly during the last two years, but this editorial content piece linking streaming to climate change was a new one for me.
But it is all technically true, the co-worker and Google assures me. It’s a minor factor, my co-worker said, compared to manufacturing and industrial pollutants, but still, technically true. OK. Apparently those who stream movies and television shows are contributing to all of the weird weather we’ve been having as of late.
The good news is that I don’t stream, so you can’t blame me for all of those 60 degree days we had back in December. I’m old-school. If I want to watch something, I’ll buy the DVD rather than bothering with streaming.
I guess it is a generational thing, but personally I see no appeal in trying to watch a two-hour movie via streaming, particularly given just how slow and unreliable local internet service can be around here.
It should also be stated that with a DVD, you also get a collectable case. It’s a physical item that you can hold on to.
I amassed quite a few DVD movies during the most recent Black Friday holiday shopping season, and so far I’m willing to chalk it all up to wasted money.
I have come to the conclusion that Hollywood is simply no longer capable of making a semi-intelligent or sensible movie. So why even waste the broadband data, or cash for DVDs, if you can’t find anything worth watching or streaming?
Or maybe, just maybe, it is all one big conspiracy with all of the movie producers and directors united in an attempt to dumb down our collective IQ levels as a society. Why else would they make movies like “Kong vs. Godzilla?”
OK. I have nothing against Kong and Godzilla. But that last movie was really a stretch.
I expected big and dumb on this movie when I launched the DVD, I just didn’t think it would be that dumb.
Is it too much to ask for a sensible movie plot any more?
Now with all of that being said I will admit that getting to see King Kong and Godzilla finally duke it out was kind of cool. Of course, if you’ve seen the trailer but not the actual movie, you’ve already seen much of the actual fight. Yes, as the trailer already gave away, Kong does land a nice sucker punch on Godzilla.
Speaking of King Kong, he is awfully large in this particular movie. He also wields a large axe-like weapon during his second rumble with Godzilla in Tokyo, which is a dramatic departure from past King Kong movies.
Godzilla, to his credit, is mostly just angry in this movie and intent on destroying everything that gets in his way. Perhaps he realizes that once again he is stuck in another really dumb movie with a plot that makes absolutely no sense.
I knew going in that “Kong vs. Godzilla” would be big and dumb, and that was a part of the price of admission to see these two big guys fight each other. Just don’t expect much more than the titular fight between the two big guys.
If I’m going to make the long commitment of sitting down for 90 minutes to two hours with a movie, then the movie better be good. Seeing Kong fight Godzilla for five minutes or so on top of a battleship in the middle of the ocean is OK I guess. Just don’t expect anything sensible beyond that.
I just hope you didn’t stream this particular movie. If so, you might have done great damage to the climate in process. Not as much damage as Godzilla does to Tokyo in the movie, but still some level of damage. Or at least, that is what I’m being told?
