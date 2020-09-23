It is easy to get stuck into a routine here in the newsroom, since our daily job duties include a degree of repetition.
Obviously, we start each morning out looking for stories. There are many ways to track down potential stories, and they include talking to sources, searching social media forums, checking our email for tips or press releases, answering the phone (sometimes the person on the other end of the phone is calling in with a news tip) and listening to the police scanner. Of course, I also have to update our website each morning (and throughout the day), as well as our Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Lately, thanks to the pandemic, I’ve found myself writing daily online stories about local virus numbers and deaths. These start out as online stories in the morning, and then slowly evolve throughout the day before a final print version of the article is finalized. I also have to send out news alerts via text and email each day, and write, locate and compile copy for our editorial page. I have stepped back a bit from paginating in recent months, which has afforded me additional time to write stories and take on other duties and tasks.
Lately, we’ve also been feeding some stray cats that show up on a regular basis here at the newspaper. This includes a solid black cat that now knows the newspaper is a place where he can find a good meal. We call him “Baby Daddy” since he was responsible for a litter of kittens that ended up here at the Daily Telegraph a few months ago.
You may have noticed a cute photo of one of those kittens in Tuesday’s print edition of the paper. Now three months old, “Ridley,” is living in a warm home with a Daily Telegraph staffer.
But the daddy cat is still a wild stray. Editor Samantha Perry has threatened on several occasions to “scoop him up” and take him home with her. She thinks he can probably hold his own with her two German shepherds. However, he’s still very skittish, so we can’t get very close to him. But when he is ready to eat, he sits outside and waits until he sees Samantha or someone else come out.
Another stray, we call him the “Evil Twin,” is also becoming a regular customer around dinner time. He looks a lot like the mother of the kittens, hence his unusual nickname. But he, too, is very skittish and no one can get close to him.
In another odd sight, there have been deer sightings as well in the grassy area of the newspaper’s parking lot, or the area that adjoins the railroad tracks, in recent weeks. I’m not for sure why a deer has been hanging out at the newspaper. But it’s been a strange year. So nothing really surprises me at this point.
Back to the newsroom, the pandemic has influenced a lot of what we do now on a daily basis. As I’ve mentioned before, we now have to check a bunch of new websites on a daily basis, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Virginia Department of Health, for daily updates on virus numbers, hospitalizations and virus-related deaths. There are also a host of new Facebook pages that we must monitor each day, including those of area school systems, colleges and county health departments, who will normally post daily updates about local virus cases. Others will also send updates through Twitter, so we have to monitor Twitter as well.
It can all be very time consuming, but it is now a part of our daily routines. And it looks like we will continue writing virus-related stories until either the pandemic is over, or no local COVID-19 cases remain in our region. Sadly, it may be a while before the area is finally purged of this viral scourge. There are simply too many people in the region who continue to ignore the pandemic altogether, including the idea of wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Go into just about any store in the region and you will still see people walking around without masks on, ignoring the six feet of social distancing rule. That’s why we continue to see new virus cases and deaths in the region.
So if a few hungry, stray cats can provide a distraction from the pandemic, then so be it. Who knows? Maybe one day Baby Daddy will even let us pet him. I doubt it, but you never know. He is getting a little more docile with each passing week.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
