Some in our region have already received their $600 stimulus payment from Washington, while others are still waiting for the extra cash that was authorized by Congress earlier this month as part of a larger COVID-19 relief package.
While the money will help many families across our region who are still dealing with the economic challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic, state officials are advising those who are still waiting on their direct deposit payment or actual check to be aware of potential stimulus-related scams that are already being reported in the state.
Specifically, area residents are being reminded that the government will not call, text, email or contact individuals via social media asking for information such as their Social Security numbers or bank account numbers, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The attorney general’s office is urging area residents to be mindful of the following facts:
• There’s no way to expedite the arrival of the check. Anyone who promises to get money to a consumer faster is likely a scammer.
• The government will not ask consumers to pay a fee upfront to receive their stimulus checks.
• To be cautious with unsolicited phone calls, texts and emails that ask for financial information.
• To be wary of pressure tactics over the phone.
• To beware of look-alike checks that may come in the mail. If a consumer deposits a fake check, they could be stuck with fees from their bank.
Sadly, the pandemic has not slowed the unscrupulous actions of scammers, who are still coming up with new ways to try to steal personally identifiable information from us, including banking account numbers, Social Security numbers, credit card accounts and other sensitive personal information.
All area residents need to remain vigilant against potential scam phone calls, emails, text alerts and letters.
Anyone who believes they have been the target of a stimulus check scam is asked to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
