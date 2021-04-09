We now know how much money the various towns and cities in southern West Virginia will be receiving from the federal stimulus package that has been dubbed by Washington lawmakers as the American Rescue Plan.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has launched an interactive map that shows how much money the munincipalities are receiving from the federal stimulus bill. It can be viewed by visiting www.manchin.senate.gov/arp. But what we don’t know — at least not yet — is what projects the individual towns and cities will be using this money for.
Manchin said the federal dollars will allow cities, towns and counties across the Mountain State to jump-start their economy and make new investments in infrastructure projects. In all, the state of West Virginia is receiving $1.25 billion in virus stimulus dollars with the individual cities and counties taking in $624 million in direct relief funding. The West Virginia Democrat says the towns, cities and counties will be required to follow reporting guidelines to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds.
According to Manchin, the cities and counties will be able to use the relief funding to make necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. Locally, there is a great need for modern water and wastewater projects in a number of small towns across our region. Broadband, or the lack thereof, is also still a significant problem in parts of southern West Virginia.
Mercer County will receive $11.4 million in total virus funds with Bluefield getting $4 million; Princeton, $2.36 million; Athens, $370,000; Oakvale, $50,000; and Matoaka, which is no longer an incorporated town, is getting $80,000 in stimulus funds.
The fact that the federal government is sending money to a town that is no longer a town is an obvious red flag.
Only incorporated municipalities are eligible to receive the virus stimulus dollars. Matoaka started the process of dissolving the town about two years ago, but that legal process has not yet been finished, which is apparently why the soon-to-be-unincorporated town is receiving stimulus funding.
Since Matoaka is no longer an incorporated town, it would appear that the Mercer County Commission would have to be the governmental entity charged with overseeing the distribution of funding designated for this community.
Elsewhere in southern West Virginia, McDowell County will get $3.42 million with Welch receiving $680,000; Gary, $330,000; War, $290,000; Davy, $140,000; Northfork, $130,000; Bradshaw, $110,000; Iaeger, $100,000; Keystone, $90,000; Anawalt, $70,000; and Kimball, $60,000.
Many of these small towns in McDowell County are in urgent need of modern water and sewer-treatment systems. Broadband also is lacking in many of these communities.
Monroe County will receive another $2.57 million in federal virus dollars with Peterstown getting $260,000 and Union $220,000.
Of course, the big question now is what will all of these towns, cities and counties use the federal funding for? There must be public disclosure on how these taxpayer dollars are expended by the cities, towns and counties. As correctly noted by Manchin, there can not be any waste, fraud or abuse of the federal stimulus funds.
Manchin’s office says once the U.S. Department of Treasury publishes implementing guidance on how the money can be spent, that information will be released on the interactive map, along with guidelines on how the money can be spent. Available grants also will be published. That’s good to hear. However, the individuals towns, cities and counties also should disclose their plans for the stimulus dollars. If a new water or sewer project is planned in one of the towns or cities, that information should be made public.
While we are pleased to see that help is coming to the individual towns and cities, full disclosure and transparency is an absolute must in this process to ensure that there is no waste or abuse of taxpayer funds.
