Saturday, Oct. 31, is the last day to vote early in both West Virginia and Virginia. Thousands across the two-state region have already voted early, and even more are expected to vote today and Saturday.
Although Saturday is Halloween, early voting sites will still be open in both states to accommodate last-minute voters. This year, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the surge in virus cases locally, many are casting early, in person ballots, so that they can avoid longer lines at their normal polling precincts on Nov. 3.
It should be noted that COVID-19 safety precautions are in effect at polling precincts across our region. Those individuals who vote early, or on Nov. 3, will be expected to wear a mask at the polls and to practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided, and poll workers have been provided with masks, face shields and gloves.
Voters also should prepare for a lengthy ballot, particularly in West Virginia.
In addition to voting for president, a number of statewide and local races also are on the ballot. Those contests include:
• The governor’s race in West Virginia where incumbent Republican Jim Justice is being challenged by Democrat Ben Salango.
• The Attorney General’s race in West Virginia where incumbent Republican Patrick Morrisey is being challenged by Democrat Sam Brown Petsonk.
• The U.S. Senate race in Virginia where incumbent Democrat Mark Warner is being challenged by Republican Daniel Gade.
• The House District 27 race in Mercer and Raleigh counties where three Republicans, incumbent Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, former Delegate Marty Gearheart and Doug Smith, along with Democrat Tina Russell, are vying for three House 27 seats.
• The Mercer County Commission race where incumbent Republican Greg Puckett is being challenged by independent Ronnie Oakley.
• The Mercer County Sheriff’s race where incumbent Republican Tommy “T.A.” Bailey is being challenged by independent Theodore (Teddy) White III.
• A referendum in Tazewell County that will decide the fate of a Confederate soldier monument that currently stands in front of the Tazewell County Courthouse in downtown Tazewell, Va.
• The mayoral race in the town of Bluefield, Va., where two candidates, Donald Scott Linkous and James Jarrod Bailey, are vying for mayor. Don Harris, the town’s long-time incumbent mayor, is not seeking re-election to the post.
Given the number of races that will be decided on Nov. 3, it is imperative for all registered voters to vote. If you are concerned about the pandemic, and would like to avoid large crowds on Nov. 3, you can still vote early today and Saturday at your local county clerk’s office or voter registration office. Some localities also offer early voting satellite precincts. For example, residents of Mercer County can cast an early ballot at four different locations. They include the Mercer County Courthouse; the Sims Wellness Center on Stadium Drive in Bluefield; Four Seasons Answering Service on Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell; and Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive in Princeton.
We know the pandemic has made life a lot more difficult this year for all of us. However, area voter registration officials are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of voters at the polls this year. With hope all registered voters will vote.
