Can you believe it has now been 11 years? That’s how long ATV tourists from across the country have been traveling to Mercer County to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system.
Despite all of the challenges our region has seen over the last decade, including most recently the pandemic, the area’s ATV tourism engine has only grown stronger.
New ridership records along the trail continue to be recorded each year. That translates into more tourism dollars and an even greater economic stimulus to Mercer County and the surrounding area.
During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail’s branch in Mercer County, also known as the Pocahontas Trail, will celebrate its 11th anniversary.
The actual anniversary date for Mercer County is May 25, according to Bramwell Mayor Louise Stoker.
“It’s been wonderful for the town and this whole area,” Stoker said of the trail system. “It’s opened up all these other places. Montcalm. Bluewell.”
During its 11 years of operation in Mercer County, riders from all 50 states have visited the Pocahontas Trail.
We see many of these ATV tourists each week right here in the Bluefield area. ATV riders usually haul their machines in trailers towed by large pickup trucks. These vehicles are a common sight on Bluefield Avenue in the city and along U.S. Route 52 in the Brushfork, Bluewell and Bramwell communities.
Despite higher than normal gas prices this year, the number of visitors will continue to grow in the weeks ahead, as we are now entering the peak riding season for the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
We should always remember to be courteous to the ATV tourists that we encounter during the course of a normal week. These are out-of-town visitors who are bringing new revenue to our region, while helping to support local restaurants, stores, lodging facilities and ATV campgrounds and resorts.
As we embark on a new decade of ATV tourism, it is important to remember that there is plenty of room for additional growth. We still need more ATV lodging, along with additional restaurants, stores and related accommodations and attractions to serve both the out-of-town visitors and local residents.
Year 11 would be a great time for additional entrepreneurs to step forward to help meet this ever growing need.
