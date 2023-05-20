Twelve years and counting. That is how long ATV tourists from across the country have been traveling to Mercer County to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system.
And what a wonderful ride it has been. Over the past 12 years, thousands of visitors from all 50 states have made the drive to Mercer County to ride the Pocahontas Trail, which is a part of the nationally-recognized Hatfield-McCoy system.
In doing so these visitors have fueled a growing tourism engine in southern West Virginia. ATV campgrounds, resorts and related lodging facilities are now a vital part of the region’s economy. Meanwhile, local convenience stations, grocery stores and department stores are benefiting from the out-of-town visitors.
We see many of these ATV tourists each week right here in the Bluefield area. ATV riders usually haul their machines in trailers towed by large pickup trucks.
These vehicles are a common sight on Bluefield Avenue in the city and along U.S. Route 52 in the Brushfork, Bluewell and Bramwell communities — as well as on the Virginia side of the two-state border.
The 12th anniversary date for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 24 in Bramwell with several events, including media tours of the trail system.
Bramwell, long known as the Home of the Millionaires, is also now ATV country.
“Economically speaking it has been a boon for us,” Bramwell Mayor Louise Stoker said of the trail. “What it has done for these counties — for Mercer and McDowell and over in Tazewell — what it has done for all of these counties has been amazing.”
Indeed. Tourism is now one of the region’s biggest growth sectors.
While Mercer County joined the trail system 12 years ago, the Hatfield-McCoy system is actually more than 23 years old. The first trails opened in October of 2000.
With the long Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, so is peak ridership season on the trails.
We should always remember to be courteous to the ATV tourists that we encounter during the course of a normal week. These are out-of-town visitors who are bringing new revenue to our region, while helping to support local restaurants, stores, lodging facilities and ATV campgrounds and resorts.
As we embark on a new decade of ATV tourism, it is important to remember that there is plenty of room for additional growth.
We still need more ATV lodging, along with additional restaurants, stores and related accommodations and attractions to serve both the out-of-town visitors and local residents.
Year 12 would be a great time for additional entrepreneurs to step forward to help meet this ever growing need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.