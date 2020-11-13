Now that we are approaching mid-November, the traditional ATV riding season here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia is winding down. But plenty of ATV tourists, including those who enjoy riding the trails in the snow, will still be making the trek to our region each week to tackle the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and neighboring Spearhead Trail systems.
It seems a growing number of riders in recent years have been enjoying the so-called snow tourism phenomenon here in the mountains. These are tourists who simply like riding their machines in the snow.
While there is no snow in the forecast yet, it won’t be long before we see snow here in the mountains. In fact, December, January and February are three months that are proving to be a big draw for those riders who live in warmer climates where snow is more of a rarity. Here in the mountains, snow also is possible in November.
It should be noted that local ATV resorts also see an increase in traffic when snow is in the forecast.
Having additional riders on the trail this winter also will help to boost ridership numbers during an otherwise difficult year.
The trail system, which was closed for nearly three months after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, has since seen a resurgence of ridership ever since the trail reopened last May. Still revenue was lost during a three-month period, which also adversely impacted lodging and ATV resort operators.
According to Jeff Lusk, director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, the ATV system set new ridership records during the months of June, July and August, as many who were not allowed to travel during the state-ordered shutdowns took advantage of the opportunity to socially distance on the trails.
Of course, the pandemic is still raging here in the deep south counties. So everyone, including ATV tourists, will need to be careful and follow all safety guidelines on the trail system.
The trail authority counts the number of permits sold from mid-November to mid-November. So Lusk won’t have final ridership numbers for 2020 for another few weeks. And even then many will still be traveling to the area to ride our trails, particularly when snow is in the forecast.
That is good news for the region’s tourism industry, which has otherwise struggled in the year 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.
