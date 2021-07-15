Another new business is setting up shop today in Bluefield, a continuation of the positive momentum the region has seen so far this year.
The new Goodwill retail store and donation center is scheduled to open this morning on Cumberland Road, adjacent to the new Gabe’s store and Tractor Supply.
The new Bluefield store will be only the second Goodwill to feature the company’s revamped look. Jamon Smith, interim director of communications for Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley, calls it the “new Goodwill experience.”
He says the new design has more of a “retail store feel” and features televisions and other updates. Goodwill also plans to assist area residents with job training and education programs.
Goodwill is the latest in a number of new business announcements and openings for the region in recent weeks.
A ribbon cutting and grand-opening celebration was held last Saturday for the new Akers True Value Superstore in Brushfork, which is located at the former Save-A-Lot site at the Airport Square Shopping Center.
A trio of ribbon cuttings also were held last week in downtown Bluefield, Va., for the new businesses that are new open inside of the Bluefield Envision Center. Those businesses include The Grind, the Lady Project Salon and Academy and Axe to Grind.
It was also announced last month that ESC Brands, a Lexington, N.C., based industry that specializes in the development of antiviral and antimicrobial products, is planning a three-phase development at the site of the former Hill’s Department Store at the Blue Prince Plaza that will include a new 200,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. The company intends to create 300 or more jobs for the region.
It’s great to see a continuation of new businesses moving into empty storefronts in our region.
It’s an encouraging trend that we hope will continue. When new businesses set up shop in the region, others will likely follow. Having technology giant Intuit in town, and a steady flow of year-round ATV tourists, is helping to fuel interest in our region from prospective businesses and industries.
