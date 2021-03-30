Ever since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, there has been an increased demand for outdoor recreation where crowds are lighter and social distancing is easier.
ATV trails, in particular, have seen widespread growth during the pandemic.
This renewed focus on the great outdoors has led to increased demand for lodging facilities along the southern West Virginia-based Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. Area ATV lodging and campground facilities have likewise seen a steady increase in visitors and bookings. Some are in the process of expanding to meet the growing demand from out-of-town visitors.
One example is the Mud Pit ATV Resort near Montcalm. Mike Laraway, his wife, Sherie, and their business partners Arnold and Caroline Sandy purchased the resort from its original owners, and they have been working since that time to expand it. Four new cabins are currently being added to the resort to meet lodging demand. The resort's parking lot also was expanded last fall, creating 10 new RV sites as well as lots for the new cabins.
Laraway said people bringing their RVs tend to stay longer than guests renting a cabin. RV owners will stay about a week while the guests in cabins stay an average of three days.
The resort’s store also is expanding and offering more souvenirs and riding accessories such as goggles, gloves and helmets. Riders often arrive in Mercer County and then realize that they’ve left their helmet or some other piece of necessary equipment at home, so they buy new ones at the local stores stocking them.
It's not surprising to hear that growing numbers of visitors are flocking to our region to enjoy not only ATV trails, but outdoor activities in general. It is much easier to practice social distancing in the great outdoors.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail, in particular, is a great location where visitors can socially distance on their machines while enjoying the scenic beauty afforded by southern West Virginia and neighboring Southwest Virginia.
We applaud all of the region's ATV resorts, campgrounds and lodging facilities for their ongoing efforts to meet the lodging and related needs of the ever-growing number of out-of-town visitors.
