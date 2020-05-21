Thought Smokey might mention his president’s message to Americans and to the world that drinking disinfectants might be a cure for COVID-19 in today’s column (4/28/2020). He didn’t but many people around the world commented on it. There were even a few that did follow through on their leaders comments. (”Kansas official says man drank cleaner after Trump floated dangerous disinfectant remedy”, The Wichita Eagle) For anyone that believes his next day’s comment that he was speaking sarcastically, just look at the video. Just to clarify, “...the medical term for injecting disinfectants into a body is called embalming.” (Facebook post).
Smokey ‘s column was all about the dangers of voting by mail and he mentioned several states that had problems. In mentioning North Carolina, he seems to have forgotten that it was the repubs that tried to steal that election. (google “Election Fraud in NC leads to new charges for Republican Operative”).
He did not mention Florida, a republican state that relies heavily on it (”Even as Trump denounces Vote by Mail, GOP in Florida and elsewhere rely on it”, NPR) “Mac Stipanovich, a longtime Republican strategist in Florida who recently left the GOP because of Trump says he has been misguided” (Ibid). He also said that, “Mail-in ballots have been a key tool in other Republican-friendly states such as Arizona and Utah,”(Ibid).
For those that would like to read more, I encourage you to google the FactCheck.org post, “Trump’s Latest Voter Fraud Misinformation”. Also interesting reading is “Let’s put the vote-by-mail fraud myth to rest”. It can be found by googling “The Hill”.
Can you believe that Pence toured the Mayo Clinic and did not wear a mask, even though he was asked to do it? Maybe he’s scared that Haley will replace him on the 2020 ticket, so he wanted to show his president that he was just like him. (”Pence flouts Mayo Clinic policy by touring facility without a mask” NBC News, 4/28/2020) He spoke to doctors, nurses and even a patient.
Stay Safe by keeping the distance and wearing your gloves/masks.
Sincerely,
Bill Skeet,
Athens
