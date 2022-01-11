An Omicron-fueled surge is causing COVID-19 cases to skyrocket once again across the nation, and all indications currently point to West Virginia and Virginia as being on the cusp of that surge.
While it is generally believed that the highly-contagious variant causes milder illness than previous versions of COVID-19, the fear is that hospitals across the nation and here locally could be overrun with patients at the height of the Omicron surge. Locally, Princeton Community Hospital has been operating at capacity for several weeks now.
Here in Mercer County, health officials have only confirmed two Omicron cases to date, but in all likelihood the number of actual infections is probably significantly higher. Up until this point, the majority of the cases being reported locally have involved the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Within the last seven days, 477 new virus cases have been reported in Mercer County, and eight new virus deaths were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday. Those latest deaths included an 81-year-old male from Mercer County, an 88-year-old female from Mercer County, a 60-year-old male from Mercer County, a 77-year-old female from Mercer County, a 61-year-old female from Mercer County, a 63-year-old male from Mercer County, a 63-year-old male from Mercer County, and a 62-year-old female from Mercer County.
So far 210 virus deaths have been reported in Mercer County.
Unfortunately, it still looks like a lot of people aren’t taking this pandemic very seriously. Most folks we see out in public aren’t wearing a mask and it would appear only a scant few are practicing social distancing. Vaccine rates, while improving, are still much lower than they should be in Mercer County.
That’s unfortunate.
Everyone needs to be extra careful right now. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and practice social distancing when out and about among large crowds.
Now is not the time to let our guard down.
We know people are tired, and are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, but we are in midst of a dangerous point in the pandemic.
Please take this latest surge seriously.
