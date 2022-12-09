The region is reporting increased cases of the seasonal flu, and COVID-19 is still circulating locally as well.
Of course, at this point in the pandemic, many in our region have already had and recovered from COVID-19.
A few others have remained COVID free to date. Perhaps they are just lucky?
Nevertheless, winter is approaching, and COVID cases are expected to increase again, particularly as more people spend time indoors. The same can be said for the seasonal flu as well.
Whether we call it a pandemic or an endemic at this point is something that Washington lawmakers can squabble over. President Joe Biden famously declared in September that the pandemic was over, but the White House quickly walked back those comments.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the pandemic is now an endemic, and the state’s declaration of emergency is ending on Jan. 1. In neighboring Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is still working to repeal all of the COVID mandates, fines and penalties enacted by his predecessor.
Still — once you remove all of the politics from the equation — the fact of the matter is that COVID, the flu and other respiratory ailments are still circulating in our region.
Just on Thursday, Tazewell County Public Schools announced it was moving to virtual learning today and Monday due to a “large increase in the amount of confirmed cases of flu, strep throat, COVID and general respiratory inflammation” that has impacted the school population.
However, the school system also indicated there were no current outbreaks at educational facilities.
Cases of the seasonal flu also are rising in Mercer County.
The number of confirmed Influenza A cases tested at Princeton Community Hospital jumped from only one for the week ending Oct. 22 to 289 a month later.
“It has gone up every week,” Crystal Edwards, Infection Preventionist with Princeton Community Hospital, said of the number of positive cases, adding that PCH does have in-patients with the flu as well.
Edwards said statistics from the state’s influenza surveillance report shows a rise in positive cases in Southern West Virginia, standing at 3.32 percent of visitations for medical care, well above the 2.1 percent or below baseline for this time of year.
Those who have not yet had the seasonal flu vaccine may want to consider doing so soon.
Vaccines that help in reducing the severity of COVID also are still available for those who choose to take them. Mask wearing is also still an option for those who choose to utilize facial coverings.
Please try to stay safe and healthy. There are a lot of different viruses out there right now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.